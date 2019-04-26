NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A day after the Cardinals took Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, the other shoe dropped.

The Cardinals, who only last year drafted Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick, traded the former UCLA quarterback to the Dolphins, giving the Cardinals the 62nd overall pick and allowing them to draft UMass slot receiver Andy Isabella, who will now catch passes from Murray.

The Dolphins were one of several teams with interest in Rosen, and once the Giants and Redskins took quarterbacks in the first round and took them out of the mix for Rosen, Miami became the primary suitor for Rosen.

There had been speculation that the Cardinals might want to keep Rosen as insurance in case Murray didn’t develop, but Rosen made his feelings known, albeit in an unconventional manner. Shortly after Murray was drafted, Rosen unfollowed the Cardinals on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, a sure sign of his displeasure. It wasn’t long before he found a new home.

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock learned his next destination Friday night. Lock had spoken confidently Wednesday that he’d be one of the first quarterbacks picked, with plenty of speculation that he could go 10th overall to the Broncos. But Thursday night came and went, and the Missouri quarterback was still on the board.

Lock was indeed taken by the Broncos with the 10th pick … of the second round, 42nd overall.

“Not sure I needed any extra motivation,” Lock said, “but I got it.”

Lock was the fourth quarterback taken, with Murray going to the Cardinals, Daniel Jones going to the Giants at No. 6, and Dwayne Haskins going to the Redskins at 15.

The Chiefs used a second-round pick on Georgia receiver Mecole Hardman, perhaps as insurance against the possibility that Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill is unable to play because of an investigation into his young son suffering a broken arm. The Chiefs have told Hill to remain away from offseason workouts while his case is being investigated by local law enforcement authorities. An audio recording emerged Thursday night in which Hill was allegedly heard making threatening comments to his fiancee, Crystal Espinal. The NFL has not commented on Hill’s situation, but commissioner Roger Goodell has the authority to suspend the receiver under the league’s personal conduct policy.

The top of the second round featured a run (seven of the first 15 picks) on defensive backs. The Cardinals started things off at 33 overall by taking Washington cornerback Byron Murphy and the Colts selecting Temple cornerback Rock Ya-Sin next.

The defending Super Bowl champion Patriots traded up to take Vanderbilt cornerback JoeJuan Williams at 45 overall, and the Browns took LSU cornerback Greedy Williams on the next pick. Williams had been thought by many to be a first-round pick, but he slid to the middle of the second round, perhaps because of concerns about his tackling ability.