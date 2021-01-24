It will be the dominant young quarterback of today’s NFL vs. the greatest quarterback in pro football history.

Welcome to Super Bowl LV, where Kansas City’s 25-year-old star passer Patrick Mahomes will face off against 43-year-old warhorse Tom Brady, who will be looking to add a seventh ring to extend his record of most Vince Lombardi Trophy wins.

Just hours after Brady and the Buccaneers ousted the favored Packers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game in Green Bay, Mahomes earned a trip to his second straight Super Bowl with a chance to achieve something that hasn’t been done since Brady’s 2003-04 Patriots: Win back-to-back championships.

Mahomes earned his appointment with destiny with a superb performance in a 38-24 win over the Bills in the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City. He was 29-for-38 for 325 yards and three touchdown passes. It will be Mahomes’ first playoff matchup against Brady since the two met in the 2018 AFC title game, a 37-31 overtime thriller won by Brady and New England in Kansas City. Brady won the Super Bowl over the Rams two weeks later.

Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP and 2018 regular-season MVP, was cleared on Friday after suffering a concussion a week earlier in a 22-17 divisional-round win over the Browns. And he played with the kind of flair and creativity he has shown since emerging as a star in his second season. A first-round draft pick in 2017, Mahomes has been the game’s most prolific passer since 2018, and he played like it against a Bills team that had won its first AFC East title since the days of Jim Kelly in 1995.

Time ran out on Buffalo and third-year quarterback Josh Allen, who has shown steady improvement since his rookie season and got the Bills to within a game of their first Super Bowl since Kelly’s Bills reached their fourth straight title game after the 1993 season. Allen played well in conquering the Colts and Ravens at home. But he ran into a Kansas City team that had recaptured its dominant form after some close calls late in the season and a narrow win over the Browns after Mahomes left in the third quarter.

The Bills got the early jump, taking a 9-0 lead on a first-quarter field goal and then a touchdown following a muffed punt by Kansas City returner Mecole Hardman at the 3-yard line. Allen hit tight end Dawson Knox for the touchdown on the first play to put the Bills up by two scores.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But how many times have we seen Kansas City roar back from an early deficit. It happened in last year’s divisional playoffs against the Texans, when they rallied from a 24-0 first-half deficit in a 51-31 win at home. And they stormed back against the Bills in this one, scoring three straight touchdowns to make it 21-9 with just over four minutes to go in the half.

Hardman atoned for his early gaffe, scoring Kansas City’s first touchdown on a 3-yard touchdown off a swing pass to the left of the formation. It was the 30th straight game with at least one touchdown pass for Mahomes.

Hardman keyed Kansas City’s second scoring drive with a 50-yard run on an end-around. He lined up to the right and then ran back toward Mahomes to take a pitch from the quarterback before racing down the left side to the Buffalo 32. Kansas City got to the 6 before backup running back Darrel Williams ran up the middle for the score to make it 14-9.

Kansas City went up 21-9 when Mahomes drove his team 77 yards in nine plays, with rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire running through an opening on the right side for a 1-yard score.

The Bills had a nice drive going near the end of the half, but Kansas City stopped them on third-and-goal at the 3 before Sean McDermott elected to go for a short field goal to get within nine, 21-12. It was the first time the Bills had trailed at halftime since Week 8 against the Cardinals.

The teams traded third-quarter field goals to make it 24-15 with 5:49 left in the period. But Kansas City poured it on once more on their next drive, keyed by a 71-yard pass play to Tyreek Hill on a short slant route to the left. Hill cut to his right and then reversed field before finally being tackled at the Buffalo 4. Mahomes finished off the drive with an underhand shovel pass to All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce for a 2-yard score to make it 31-15 with 3:29 left in the third.

Mahomes then put the game away with a 5-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Kelce to make it 38-15 with 7:36 left in the game. It was Kelce’s 13th catch of the game, as Kansas City took advantage of a tight end matchup issue the Bills have struggled with all season.

The Bills scored a touchdown and field goal in the final 4:08 to make the game appear closer than it actually was.