Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Afternoon
69° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

Keanu Neal, Falcons safety, suffers season-ending knee injury

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said after the game the injury wasn't believed to be serious.

The Falcons' Keanu Neal is helped off the

The Falcons' Keanu Neal is helped off the field after an injury during the first half against the Eagles on Thursday in Philadelphia.  Photo Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

By The Associated Press
Print

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal will miss the remainder of the season after hurting his left knee in Thursday night's 18-12 opening loss at Philadelphia.

The loss of Neal, a leader on the defense who was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2017, is a major blow to the Atlanta defense.

Damontae Kazee replaced Neal in the game.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said after the game the injury wasn't believed to be serious. The team announced the severity of the injury on Friday. He suffered the injury in the first half, returned in the second half and then left the game for good.

Neal is a first-round draft pick from Florida in 2016. He had 113 tackles with one interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while starting every game last season.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Starter Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Tanaka allows 3 hits in 8 innings as Yanks blank M's
The Mets' Jay Bruce homers in the second Mets give idle deGrom no Cy Young help, fall to Nola
Mets captain David Wright watches Friday night's game Wright to play simulated game Saturday
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone walks to Who would start wild-card game for Yankees?
The Yankees' Aaron Judge looks on from the More progress for rehabbing Aaron Judge
Mets prospect Peter Alonso celebrates after hitting a Lennon: Alonso latest victim of service time issue