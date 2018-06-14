TODAY'S PAPER
Fomer Jets TE Kellen Winslow Jr. arrested on rape charges

Winslow was due to appear in court Thursday after being charged with burglary following an incident last month at a mobile home park. He now faces arraignment Friday.

Jets tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. runs during the first half of the team's game against the Raiders in East Rutherford, N.J., on Dec. 8, 2013. Photo Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

By The Associated Press
ENCINITAS, Calif. — Former Jets tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. was arrested on charges of rape and other sex crimes on the day he was to appear in court on an unrelated burglary charge.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports sheriff’s deputies arrested Winslow on Thursday at his home in the San Diego suburb of Encinitas. Winslow, 34, was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape and related charges.

He’s free after posting $50,000 bail.

Winslow was due to appear in court Thursday after being charged with burglary following an incident last month at a mobile home park. He now faces arraignment Friday.

The son of Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow, the younger Winslow spent 10 seasons in the NFL from 2004-13 with Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets. Once the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, the former University of Miami star had 469 catches for 5,236 yards and 25 touchdowns in 105 games.

