SportsFootball

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury praises Kyler Murray: 'What don't you like?'

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray watches drills at the

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray watches drills at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on March 2, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
PHOENIX – The possibility exists that the next Giants quarterback won’t come from this year’s draft, but last year’s.

If the Cardinals decide to use the first overall pick on Kyler Murray, as many surmise they will, it would make second-year quarterback Josh Rosen expendable to them. And enticing to any team looking to add a player at that position.

Like, say, the Giants.

While first-year Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury tried to clear up what he called “misconceptions” about Rosen and his ability to play in his offensive system, his praise for Murray overshadowed that.

“I guess it’s more, ‘What don’t you like?'” Kingsbury, the former Texas Tech head coach who recruited Murray out of high school, said at the NFL league meetings on Tuesday. “When you watch him play, he can run it, he can throw it. You know, he’s a competitor… He was one of the better Texas high school players to come through our state. I don’t know if there’s one thing you can pinpoint. He’s one of the best dual-threat players to ever play.”

Kingsbury insisted that the Cardinals have not yet made any decisions about their use of the first overall pick. And they probably would not want to trade Rosen unless and until they officially use the pick to take Murray. Which means that if another team is going to acquire Rosen, it probably won’t happen until after the first round of the 2019 draft has begun.

If that happens, the Giants could very well use some of the draft capital they have (12 picks, three in the first two rounds) to make such a move and add a young quarterback that they passed on a year ago.

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

