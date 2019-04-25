After months of speculation, the Arizona Cardinals made it official on Thursday night in Nashville, taking Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Murray won the Heisman Trophy last year en route to leading Oklahoma to a spot in the College Football Playoff. The dual-threat signal-caller — who replaced another Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick in Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma — threw for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions and rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns in 14 games last season.

Murray also was the No. 9 pick in last summer's MLB Draft by the Oakland A's but declared for the NFL Draft in January. At the time he declared, he was perceived as a mid-first-round pick because of his lack of size —he checked in at 5-10 1/4, 207 pounds at the NFL Combine in February and had been listed on Oklahoma's official site as 5-10 and 195 pounds.

The Murray-to-Arizona rumors picked up steam at the Combine, when Cardinals GM Steve Keim used the dreaded "right now" qualifier when asked if incumbent quarterback Josh Rosen, whom Arizona traded up to the 10th overall pick in last year's draft to select, was their starter.

Murray has a previous connection with new Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, who tried to recruit him to Texas A&M. Kingsbury also said of Murray in October, while serving as Texas Tech coach, that "I would take him with the first pick of the draft if I could" — not knowing at the time that his future eventually would lead him to the very NFL team with that first pick of the draft.

It wasn't immediately clear what the Cardinals' plans for Rosen would be, though the team reportedly had fielded offers for him in the weeks leading up to Thursday night.