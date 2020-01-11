BALTIMORE — He may be the most spectacular player in today’s NFL, and certainly one of the most dynamic performers in a league that routinely produces greatness. But for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, it has never been about himself.

It has always been about team.

And always about the ultimate prize.

“I’m bringing a Super Bowl here,” Jackson said this week as he prepared for Saturday night’s AFC divisional round game against the Titans at M & T Bank Stadium. “That’s my goal. That’s what I want to do.”

Jackson took the league by storm in the regular season, putting together a resume so impressive that he is the presumptive winner of this year’s MVP award, which will be announced the night before Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Jackson went 13-2, had 36 touchdown passes and just six interceptions, and rushed for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns. That’s the most rushing yards of any quarterback in NFL history, a testament to the second-year quarterback’s brilliance.

Along the way, he has become a cultural icon of sorts, revered for his athletic brilliance, but also a player who has captured the imagination of the country. A growing friendship with rapper Drake is another indication of his millennial coolness.

“I’ve been talking to [Drake] for the longest time, so it was pretty cool,” Jackson said of a recent Twitter shout-out from Drake. “It was pretty cool. Everybody has been telling me, so it’s dope. It’s great.”

But fame and fortune haven’t interrupted Jackson’s primary focus, which is winning football games. And going into the playoffs, there was an even greater sense of purpose. Jackson was not at his best in last year’s 23-17 wild card loss at home to the Chargers, as he finished with just 194 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. He rushed for only 54 yards, as the Chargers, who employed an unusual defensive alignment that featured seven defensive backs, limited Jackson’s effectiveness.

The biggest lesson he took from the loss?

“Can’t start too late,” he said, referring to his sluggish start, which prompted many people in the home crowd to call for Joe Flacco to replace him in the second half. “You have to attack fast. It doesn’t really matter what quarter it is. First or second, you have to attack. You just have to finish the game strong. You can’t just go into the game playing half-assed. You’ll have the same results.”

For Jackson, the message was the same going into the game against the Titans, who upset the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots, 20-13, in an AFC wild card game at Gillette Stadium.

“We know what we’re getting ourselves into right now,” he said. “We know it’s a good team. They’re hungry, just like we are. They’ve been on a roll, so we just have to do what we do — play ball. Every playoff game is the Super Bowl, because it’s do-or-die. You win or go home.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh got a good sense from his quarterback and his team during the week.

“They’re locked in,” he said. “They’re focused. They’re excited. They understand, this is it. This is what you work for. And it’s a new season, and there’s an intensity. There’s an intensity all the time, but the other part of it is you want to have your best practice every single time out. You try to carry that over into the playoffs.”

Jackson liked the dynamic heading into the game, even if he never verbalized it to his teammates.

“I don’t say anything. We just feed off each other, really,” he said. “It’s not really too much said by me. It’s other guys talking around in the room and stuff like that. I just let my play do the talking.”

The Ravens were hoping his play would be good enough to keep them on a roll and keep them on a path for Miami for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

“I’ve been wanting a Super Bowl ever since I was a kid,” he said. “That’s why I play the game, because I want to win.”