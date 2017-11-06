This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 50° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 50° Good Evening
SportsFootball

Matthew Stafford, Lions pick apart struggling Packers

The Lions' Ameer Abdullah celebrates his touchdown run

The Lions' Ameer Abdullah celebrates his touchdown run with Marvin Jones against the Packers Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. Photo Credit: AP / Matt Ludtke

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Matthew Stafford passed for 361 yards and two touchdowns to Marvin Jones, and the Detroit Lions snapped a three-game losing streak with a 30-17 win on Monday night over the offensively challenged Green Bay Packers.

Stafford was 26 of 33, including 12 of 14 in the first half with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jones. Ameer Abdullah added a 4-yard touchdown run for Detroit (4-4).

Green Bay (4-4) finally got in the end zone on Brett Hundley’s 1-yard quarterback sneak with 9:52 left.

The Lions answered with Stafford’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Jones with 8:06 left to put the game out of reach with a 17-point lead. Jones had seven catches for 107 yards.

The Packers have lost three straight games.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Manager Joe Girardi #28 and general manager Brian Cashman says Girardi had failure to communicate
Head coach Ben McAdoo of the Giants reacts Glauber: Humiliating rout will have consequences
Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Buccaneers is tackled from Jets to face ex-teammate Fitzpatrick on Sunday
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis in the fourth quarter Porzingis ‘just playing ball . . . and having fun’
Aaron Judge of the Yankees looks on against Judge, Severino are finalists for AL awards
Caris LeVert of the Nets is defended by LeVert’s shots aren’t falling for Nets