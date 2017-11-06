This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
SportsFootball

Monday Night Football: Lions vs. Packers

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
The Green Bay Packers hosted the NFC North rival Detroit Lions in a Week 9 Monday Night Football game on Nov. 6, 2017, at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy talks
Photo Credit: AP / Mike Roemer

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy talks to quarterback Brett Hundley during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford drops back with Green
Photo Credit: AP / Mike Roemer

Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford drops back with Green Bay Packers' Mike Daniels rushing during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Detroit Lions' Ameer Abdullah runs for a touchdown
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Ludtke

Detroit Lions' Ameer Abdullah runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Detroit Lions' Marvin Jones celebrates his touchdown catch
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Ludtke

Detroit Lions' Marvin Jones celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Detroit Lions' Ameer Abdullah celebrates his touchdown run
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Ludtke

Detroit Lions' Ameer Abdullah celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Marvin Jones (11) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Detroit Lions' Marvin Jones catches a touchdown pass
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Ludtke

Detroit Lions' Marvin Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Davon House during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby has a
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Ludtke

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby has a field goal blocked during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the
Photo Credit: AP / Mike Roemer

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Players and veterans line up for the national
Photo Credit: AP / Mike Roemer

Players and veterans line up for the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

An eagle flies during the national anthem before
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Ludtke

An eagle flies during the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers' Brett Hundley drops back to
Photo Credit: AP / Mike Roemer

Green Bay Packers' Brett Hundley drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers' Brett Hundley drops back to
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Ludtke

Green Bay Packers' Brett Hundley drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Ludtke

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley warms up
Photo Credit: AP / Mike Roemer

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Fans tailgate before an NFL football game between
Photo Credit: AP / Mike Roemer

Fans tailgate before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers gives Jordy Nelson
Photo Credit: AP / Mike Roemer

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers gives Jordy Nelson (87) a thumbs up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers talks to Detroit
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Ludtke

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers talks to Detroit Lions' Golden Tate and Matthew Stafford before an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers talks to Detroit
Photo Credit: AP / Mike Roemer

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers talks to Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford before an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

