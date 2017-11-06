Monday Night Football: Lions vs. Packers

The Green Bay Packers hosted the NFC North rival Detroit Lions in a Week 9 Monday Night Football game on Nov. 6, 2017, at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy talks to quarterback Brett Hundley during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford drops back with Green Bay Packers' Mike Daniels rushing during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Detroit Lions' Ameer Abdullah runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Detroit Lions' Marvin Jones celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Detroit Lions' Ameer Abdullah celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Marvin Jones (11) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Detroit Lions' Marvin Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Davon House during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby has a field goal blocked during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Players and veterans line up for the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

An eagle flies during the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers' Brett Hundley drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers' Brett Hundley drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Fans tailgate before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers gives Jordy Nelson (87) a thumbs up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers talks to Detroit Lions' Golden Tate and Matthew Stafford before an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.