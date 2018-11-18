Panthers vs. Lions

DETROIT — Cam Newton threw an incomplete pass on a 2-point conversion with 1:07 left, letting the Detroit Lions hold on for a 20-19 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Newton had time and receiver Jarius Wright open in the end zone, but the star quarterback sailed the pass high. Carolina coach Ron Rivera went for the win after Newton threw his third touchdown pass to DJ Moore, perhaps because usually reliable kicker Graham Gano missed an extra point and a field goal earlier in the game.

The Lions (4-6) recovered an onside kick to seal the victory and end a season-high three-game losing streak. They were in a position to win after Matthew Stafford threw a go-ahead, 19-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay with 5:19 left.

The Panthers (6-4) have lost two straight for the first time this season.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (12) is stopped by Detroit Lions strong safety Quandre Diggs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Detroit.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs to the bench as he celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Detroit.

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Detroit.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, is checked after being sacked during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Detroit.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31), falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Detroit.

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) stiff arms Carolina Panthers free safety Mike Adams (29) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Detroit.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Detroit.

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) helps break up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Detroit.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel kneels after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Detroit.