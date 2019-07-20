A number of former Jets and Giants made their way to Holtsville Saturday afternoon, engaging with fans and youth players at NFL Alumni’s Long Island Optimal Bowl held by the Suffolk Police Athletic League to raise funds for community programs and breast cancer awareness organization World of Pink.

Erik Coleman, Wesley Walker and Victor Ochi were among the former Jets present at Filds of Dreams Sports Complex, while former Giants included Bart Oates and Sean Landeta. Jumbo Elliott, who played for both teams, was also in attendance.

“It’s great for the NFL Alumni to have former players come back into the community,” said Landeta, a punter who won Super Bowls XXI and XXV with the Giants. “To see the fans, provide all the things we have here today, I’m glad to be a part of that.”

Suffolk PAL Director of Development Donald Yorie said one of the day’s primary goals was to re-energize youth football participation.

“It’s just one of those things where we want kids to be excited about football again,” Yorie said. “We know there’s been a lot of bad publicity about football and concussions, and we’re taking every effort we can to make the game safer and make it fun. And that’s what this is all about.”

Ochi, a former Stony Brook linebacker who was a member of the Jets in 2016, also relayed a similar message to the upcoming generation of football talent.

“Protect yourself,” Ochi said. “You can have fun, but you have to be honest, it’s a physical game. You have to know what you’re signing up for and it takes a lot of passion and preparation in the offseason to prepare your body to make sure you don’t get hurt. Just stay safe out there.”

In terms of his former team, Ochi spoke glowingly of new Jets coach Adam Gase and the organization’s myriad of offseason additions.

“He was pretty successful in the past,” Ochi said. “He did a phenomenal job in Miami, so I hope he can bring his luck and talent out here to New York. I grew up in a big family of Jets fans so it would be nice to see them get to the playoffs.

“I think they have a lot of promise. They made a lot of great moves in the front office and on the roster as well. It’s going to be a pretty exciting year for them.”

Currently serving as the NFL Alumni Association president, Oates played center alongside Landeta in Super Bowls XXI and XXV. He touched on quarterback Eli Manning’s future at 38 with No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones waiting in the wings as his eventual successor.

“You hope [Jones] has the ability Eli has,” Oates said. “I was with Eli the other day, and the guy looks great. He was hitting the golf ball pretty good. With Tom Brady and Drew Brees, these guys have extended those boundaries. It used to be late 30s, but guys go into their 40s now. They’re breaking those boundaries.”