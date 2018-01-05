TODAY'S PAPER
Louisville’s Lamar Jackson declares for NFL Draft

Louisville's Lamar Jackson takes the field before the

Louisville's Lamar Jackson takes the field before the TaxSlayer Bowl against Mississippi State at EverBank Field on Dec. 30, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins

By The Associated Press
Lamar Jackson announced on Twitter that he will leave Louisville to enter the NFL Draft, one season after becoming the youngest Heisman Trophy winner.

The Cardinals junior quarterback tweeted Friday that he talked with his family before announcing the decision, which was confirmed by Louisville football spokesman Rocco Gasparro.

Jackson’s decision was somewhat expected after compiling statistics better in some areas than his Heisman-winning numbers as a sophomore. He finished third in this year’s Heisman voting.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound Jackson thanked Cardinals coach Bobby Petrino, teammates and fans in the tweet. He writes “It has been nothing short of an honor to be a member of #CardsNation and to play for this university.”

