Twitter has field day when Mark Sanchez enters game for Redskins

Redskins quarterback Mark Sanchez passes during the first half of a game against the Eagles on Monday in Philadelphia. Photo Credit: AP/Michael Perez

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
Twitter users had a field day when Mark Sanchez entered at quarterback for the Redskins after Colt McCoy left with a right lower leg injury in the second quarter of Monday night's game against the Eagles.

ESPN later reported that McCoy suffered a fractured fibula and will miss the rest of the season. With Alex Smith also out for the year with a broken leg, that leaves Sanchez as Washington's only quarterback. The Redskins signed Sanchez after losing Smith in Week 11.

On Sanchez's first snap against the Eagles, his former team, he handed off to Adrian Peterson, who ran for a 90-yard touchdown. Sanchez later recovered his own fumble against his butt, bringing back memories of the infamous "butt fumble" in a Jets' loss to the Patriots on Thanksgiving Day in 2012.

Here's a look at how Twitter responded to Sanchez's first game action since 2016 when he was with the Cowboys.

