The start of what figures to be a major transformation at quarterback in the NFL began Saturday night when the Lions and Rams traded former No. 1 overall picks. The Lions dealt Matthew Stafford, who had been with the team since 2009, to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, the top pick in 2016.

According to ESPN, the Rams acquired Stafford in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round choice and Goff.

The Lions had agreed to allow Stafford, who turns 33 on Feb. 7, to seek a new deal after the team hired new coach Dan Campbell as a permanent replacement for Matt Patricia. Rams general manager Les Snead made no commitment about keeping Goff, 26, during a news conference earlier in the week.

The Rams reached the Super Bowl two years ago with Goff at quarterback, but the Patriots prevailed in a defensive struggle, 13-3.

Stafford has been beset by roster issues with the Lions, who have rarely put a good enough team around him to contend for a playoff spot. The Lions qualified for the playoffs three times with Stafford but didn’t win a playoff game.

Stafford leaves the Lions as the team’s most prolific quarterback with 45,109 passing yards and 282 touchdown passes.

Goff was 42-27 as a Rams’ starter and had 107 touchdown passes and 55 interceptions. He helped the Rams make the playoffs this season as a wild card and keyed an upset win over the NFC West champion Seahawks despite an injured thumb. The Rams were beaten in the divisional round in Green Bay.