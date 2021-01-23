TODAY'S PAPER
Football

Matthew Stafford, Lions will discuss dealing QB for a 'fresh start,' report says

Matthew Stafford of the Lions looks on in

Matthew Stafford of the Lions looks on in the fourth quarter during a game against the Vikings at Ford Field on Jan. 3 in Detroit. Credit: Getty Images/Rey Del Rio

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Quarterback Matthew Stafford, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2009 draft who has set virtually every significant passing record for the Lions, appears ready to leave Detroit and join a new team in 2021.

NFL.com reported late Saturday that Stafford had "expressed a desire for a fresh start" and that the Lions will discuss trade options in the next several weeks for Stafford, who turns 33 on Feb. 7.

The Lions this week hired former Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell as head coach, the team’s fourth coach since Stafford was taken out of Georgia with the top pick. The team fired former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn on Nov. 28. The Lions hired Brad Holmes to replace Quinn.

Holmes and Campbell expressed support for Stafford but didn’t close the door on trading him during the off-season.

Several teams may be interested in Stafford, including the Colts, who need a replacement for Philip Rivers after the longtime Chargers quarterback announced his retirement after one season in Indianapolis. The Patriots are also looking for a successor to Tom Brady after Cam Newton failed to live up to expectations in 2020. The Jets might be in the market for a veteran quarterback, but Texans disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson has been most frequently mentioned as a potential replacement for Sam Darnold.

In 12 seasons with the Lions, Stafford is 74-90-1 and has a franchise best 282 touchdown passes. Stafford has been beset by a lack of talent through most of his time with the Lions. He made the playoffs three times but did not win a postseason game.

