There’s good news for Giants and Jets fans: After a year in which they couldn’t attend games at MetLife Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no limits on attendance in 2021.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that the stadium will return to full capacity beginning May 28, thanks to a significant reduction in COVID-19 cases in the state. That means the Giants and Jets can play before full houses for preseason and regular season games.

And playoff games – if they get that far.

"We are thrilled by Governor Murphy’s announcement today to have MetLife Stadium operate at full capacity for the 2021 season," the Giants and Jets said in a joint statement issued Monday afternoon. "We can’t wait to welcome our fans back, creating the gameday atmosphere we have all been missing. We will continue to work to ensure the return of fans is accomplished in a safe and responsible way."

Giants coach Joe Judge said in an appearance on WFAN earlier this month that he looked forward to having fans return.

"I don’t know if [fans] truly know how much we rely on them and their energy," Judge said on the "Carton & Roberts" show. "Even on the road, those boos can make you feel at home in a good way, like it’s us against the world."

The Giants and Jets, in collaboration with state authorities and the NFL, will devise COVID-19 protocols for fans at the games. According to stadium officials, "gameday fan protocols will be communicated prior to the 2021 season."

Murphy’s new directive gives businesses the option of requiring masks and distancing but will no longer be obligated to do so. The Jets and Giants were among the 13 teams that did not have fans for home games last season.