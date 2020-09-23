MIAMI (0-2) AT JACKSONVILLE (1-1)

TV: NFL, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Jacksonville by 3; O/U: 48

If last Thursday night’s battle of Ohio wasn’t for you, then the NFL has you covered with this Florida faceoff. Listen, at least it’s not, say, Denver-Jets (that’s your Week 4 TNF matchup, so get ready).

Miami vs. Jacksonville doesn’t jump off the page, but don’t be surprised if these teams produce an entertaining matchup. Let’s start with Gardner Minshew. The mustachioed Jaguars quarterback followed up a 19-for-20 / 3 TD pass performance in a surprising 27-20 Week 1 victory over the Colts with a 30-for-45 / 3 TD effort in a 33-30 loss at Tennessee. One of his two interceptions sealed the victory for the Titans, who had their hands full with a Jags team that fought back after trailing 24-10 at halftime.

Before the season, I thought Jacksonville would compete for the No. 1 overall pick, but thanks to Minshew and some under-the-radar players, the Jaguars have been one of the early-season surprises. Miami is still going with Ryan Fitzpatrick, the 37-year-old gunslinger whose only advantage over Minshew is facial hair volume. Like the Jags, the Dolphins are feisty, but their defense allowed the Bills’ Josh Allen to throw for 417 yards and four TDs in last week’s 31-28 loss.

This pick simply comes down to Minshew Magic. After impressive performances against division teams that are better than Miami, you have to like Jacksonville’s chances on a short week at home.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The pick: Jacksonville