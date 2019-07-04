TODAY'S PAPER
Miami Dolphins player Kendrick Norton loses arm in crash

Miami defensive lineman Kendrick Norton runs the 40-yard

Miami defensive lineman Kendrick Norton runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on March 4, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

By The Associated Press
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton suffered multiple injuries in a car crash that required his left arm to be amputated.

Sports agent Malki Kawa confirmed the injuries in a tweet on Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho says the Ford F250 Norton was driving crashed into a concrete barrier and overturned early Thursday on State Road 836 near Miami. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rendered aid to Norton, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

A Dolphins statement said 22-year-old Norton's injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

Norton played at the University of Miami and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round in 2018. He spent much of last season on their practice squad. The Dolphins signed him in December.

