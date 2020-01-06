TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
SEARCH
39° Good Morning
SportsFootball

Mike McCarthy hired to coach Dallas Cowboys, AP source confirms

Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay

Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 30, 2018. Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

By The Associated Press
Print

The Dallas Cowboys didn't take long to settle on Mike McCarthy as their coach after waiting a week to announce they were moving on from Jason Garrett.

McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago as Green Bay's coach, has agreed to become the ninth coach in team history, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the move.

Green Bay made nine trips to the playoffs in his 13 years under McCarthy. The 56-year-old was out of football this season after getting fired during what ended up being a second straight losing season for the Packers in 2018.

McCarthy led the Packers to at least 10 wins in eight of his first 11 seasons, including four trips to the NFC championship game.

Dallas hasn't been that far in the playoffs since the last of the franchise's five Super Bowl titles to finish the 1995 season. The Cowboys missed the playoffs six times in Garrett's nine full seasons.

McCarthy also interviewed with Cleveland, Carolina and the New York Giants. He went 125-77-2 in the regular season with the Packers and 10-8 in the playoffs. The Cowboys have just three playoff wins since their last championship.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Knicks head coach David Fizdale against the Doc Rivers empathizes with David Fizdale
Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders shoots the puck Trotz struggling to find combo to fix Isles' scoring woes
New York Knicks' Marcus Morris Sr., front left, Knicks score 45 in first and give up 47 in second in loss
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels walks on the Patriots' loss opens door for Giants to talk to candidates
Caris LeVert of the Nets controls the ball In midst of Nets' skid, LeVert's return a positive
St. John's guard Greg Williams Jr., left, and St. John's runs out of gas in second half of loss to Xavier
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search