Mike Sullivan said that Ben McAdoo handed him the play-calling duties with no strings attached.

“He was excellent throughout the week, very supportive, and certainly on game day as well,” Sullivan said of the change in roles, something McAdoo had been reluctant to consider through the 0-5 start to the season. “There were occasions, just in terms of him giving some feedback and a suggestion here or there. But he was very, very good. We just were able to do everything like we typically do, in terms of trying to get the information from Eli [Manning] and to Eli . . . and just kind of go through and bounce ideas off of everybody in terms of what’s the next best approach for the next series.”

McAdoo has spoken about how much he enjoys calling plays, so there could have been some friction and maybe even some second-guessing when the call sheet was handed over. Sullivan said that was not the case.

For a year and a half Sullivan has been the offensive coordinator without calling the plays.

“The goal, first and foremost, is always to win,” he said. “And whatever the responsibility that I have, whether it’s to call the plays, or to assist Ben and him calling the plays, is what I want to do to the best of my ability.”

While McAdoo has not announced who will call the plays on Sunday against the Seahawks — in fact, he announced that he never would announce it — the assumption is that after the win and the success in Denver that Sullivan will continue in the role.

“It was a great night for the organization,” Sullivan said of the victory. “I’m so proud of the players and appreciative of their efforts and buying into the plan. The assistant coaches did a great job and after all we’ve been through, for us to be able to go out there in that environment against that defense and to come out on top was something very gratifying.”

No practice for Vernon

DE Oliver Vernon (ankle) seemingly took a step backward on his path to play this Sunday when he did not participate in Thursday’s practice. He has not played in a game since aggravating his ankle injury in the first half of the Oct. 1 game against the Bucs, but he did practice on a limited basis Wednesday. Vernon was not spotted in the Giants’ locker room on Thursday.

Asked if Vernon suffered a setback in practice, McAdoo said only that he “stayed inside to get treatment” during Thursday’s workout.

Giant steps

WR Sterling Shepard (ankle) looked spry while practicing a second straight day and appears to be on track to play on Sunday. He was officially listed as limited on Thursday . . . CB Eli Apple (personal reasons) and G John Jerry (tooth) were both full practice participants after missing Wednesday’s workout.