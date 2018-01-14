PITTSBURGH — The Steelers’ 45-42 playoff loss to the Jaguars on Sunday was filled with second-guesses. Their play calls on two failed fourth-and-short situations and their decision to attempt an onside kick late in the game left many fans scratching their heads.

“I wouldn’t say it’s shock,” coach Mike Tomlin said of the loss. “I wouldn’t say it’s hurt, either. It’s unfortunate we didn’t get the job done, so you can characterize it however you want. We understand the business we are in. We embrace it. We live for it, but we did not get it done.”

Jacksonville jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before the Steelers’ offense found a rhythm. But faced with a fourth-and-1 at the Jags’ 21, Le’Veon Bell was dropped for a 4-yard loss on a pitch play.

“I felt comfortable with that,” Tomlin said of the play call. “They packed the A (gap) and the B (gap). Obviously wasn’t comfortable with the result. We didn’t execute well enough and they did, and I guess you got to acknowledge that.”

The Steelers, trailing 28-21 early in the fourth quarter, faced another fourth-and-1 at the Jags’ 39. Ben Roethlisberger went for receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a deep ball that was incomplete.

Why not run the ball with Bell or even Roethlisberger?

“I don’t know,” Roethlisberger said. “It’s been a while since we’ve run a quarterback sneak. I’m for it. I don’t know, that’s kind of over my head when it comes to why we don’t do it.”

In his career, Roethlisberger has converted 18 of 19 times on fourth-and-1.

Despite the short-yardage failures, the Steelers totaled 545 yards and averaged 7 yards a play, but Roethlisberger had to throw 58 passes to do it while playing catch-up for almost the entire game. Antonio Brown, in his return from a calf injury, was outstanding with seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

The Steelers still had a chance to tie it late in the fourth quarter. Roethlisberger, while scrambling downfield, threw a lateral to Bell, who scored from 8 yards out with 2:18 left. Trailing 42-35 and with two timeouts remaining, the Steelers could have kicked deep and hoped to force a three-and-out.

Tomlin elected for the onside kick, which the Jaguars recovered after it failed to go 10 yards. With a short field, they got the clinching score, a 45-yard field goal by Josh Lambo to make it 45-35 with 1:45 left.

Why not kick it deep?

“We wanted to get the ball back,” Tomlin said. “We hadn’t stopped them convincingly enough to take any other approach, in my opinion, and it was my decision.”

Did it cost the Steelers the game? No, but coupled with the failures on fourth-and-short and getting down so quickly, it all was too much to overcome.

“Came out a little sluggish,” Brown said. “A couple of turnovers, a couple of mishaps, but we just didn’t get it done.”