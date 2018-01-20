TODAY'S PAPER
Mike Vrabel named Tennessee Titans head coach

Vrabel was the first person Tennessee interviewed after firing Mike Mularkey on Monday.

Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel watches from the

Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel watches from the sideline against the Jaguars on Dec. 17, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo Credit: AP / Phelan M. Ebenhack

By The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have hired Houston defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel as their new coach in a fast search that wrapped up after three interviews and just five days after firing Mike Mularkey.

The Titans announced Saturday they have agreed to terms with Vrabel. A news conference is scheduled for Monday.

Vrabel was the first person Tennessee interviewed after firing Mularkey on Monday. Mularkey went 21-22 and led the franchise to its first playoff victory in 14 years.

Tennessee also interviewed Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Wilks — who satisfied the Rooney rule requiring teams to interview at least one minority candidate — and Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk says in a statement it was easy to see Vrabel’s commanding presence and relationship with general manager Jon Robinson.

