NFL career passing touchdown leaders

Drew Brees surpassed Brett Favre for second all-time in career passing touchdowns on Nov. 11, 2018. Here are the top 11 players in career passing TDs. (Stats as of Nov. 25, 2018.)

11. John Elway 300 career passing TDs

Denver Broncos (1983-98)

10. Aaron Rodgers 325 passing touchdowns

Green Bay Packers (2005-present)

9. Ben Roethlisberger 341 passing touchdowns

Pittsburgh Steelers (2004-present)

8. Fran Tarkenton 342 career passing TDs (Minnesota Vikings 1961-66 and 1972-78, Giants 1964-71)

7. Eli Manning 345 career passing TDs (Giants, 2004-present)

6. Philip Rivers 357 career passing TDs (San Diego Chargers, 2004-present)

5. Dan Marino 420 career passing TDs (Miami Dolphins, 1983-99)

4. Tom Brady 507 career passing TDs (New England Patriots, 2000-present)

2. Brett Favre 508 career passing TDs (Atlanta Falcons 1991, Green Bay Packers 1992-2007, Jets 2008, Minnesota Vikings 2009-10)

2. Drew Brees 517 career passing TDs (San Diego Chargers 2001-2005, New Orleans Saints 2006-present)