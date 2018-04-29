Mr. Irrelevant
"Mr. Irrelevant" is the nickname associated with the last overall pick in the NFL Draft. Coined in 1976, the "winner" receives a weeklong party in Newport Beach, Calif., plus a parade and the "Lowsman Trophy."
MORE PHOTOS
Giants pre-draft minicamp photos Scenes from the 2018 NFL Combine NFL Combine: Coaches at the podium Eagles' Super Bowl parade 500-yard NFL passers in a game Eagles fans flood Philadelphia streets in celebration Feb. 5, 2012: Giants beat Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI What it looks like to lose the Super Bowl Super Bowl champion QBs by alma mater Super Bowl single-game records Super Bowl LII: Patriots vs. Eagles 26 Patriots who have caught a Tom Brady playoff TD Pats' Super Bowl history under Belichick, Brady Super Bowl history Super Bowl MVP winners Super Bowl winning quarterbacks See photos from the Super Bowl halftime show Feb. 3, 2008: Giants win Super Bowl XLII
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.