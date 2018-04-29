TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
54° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

Mr. Irrelevant

"Mr. Irrelevant" is the nickname associated with the last overall pick in the NFL Draft. Coined in 1976, the "winner" receives a weeklong party in Newport Beach, Calif., plus a parade and the "Lowsman Trophy."

Print

MORE PHOTOS

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, right and cornerback Giants pre-draft minicamp photos Wisconsin defensive back Nick Nelson looks at the Scenes from the 2018 NFL Combine Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks during NFL Combine: Coaches at the podium Fans line Benjamin Franklin Parkway before a Super Eagles' Super Bowl parade Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a 500-yard NFL passers in a game A Philadelphia Eagles fan marches with a cone Eagles fans flood Philadelphia streets in celebration New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning holds the Feb. 5, 2012: Giants beat Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (C) leaves What it looks like to lose the Super Bowl Nick Foles (LII) Super Bowl champion QBs by alma mater In this Jan. 29, 1995, file photo, San Super Bowl single-game records Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after winning Super Bowl LII Super Bowl LII: Patriots vs. Eagles Tom Brady of the New Egland Patriots looks 26 Patriots who have caught a Tom Brady playoff TD Tom Brady, team owner Robert Kraft, and head Pats' Super Bowl history under Belichick, Brady Super Bowl XVIII MVP Marcus Allen of the Super Bowl history Quarterback Eli Manning reacts after he threw a Super Bowl MVP winners Super Bowl won: LII Nick Foles started the Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Justin Timberlake performs during the Super Bowl LII See photos from the Super Bowl halftime show New York Giants receiver David Tyree catches a Feb. 3, 2008: Giants win Super Bowl XLII