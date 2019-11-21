CLEVELAND — The NFL’s indefinite suspension of Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has been upheld by an appeals officer.

Garrett is banned for the final six regular-season games and playoffs for smashing Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with a helmet last week.

Former player James Thrash felt the discipline for Garrett was warranted.

A 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick, Garrett made the case for his suspension being reduced on Tuesday in New York to Thrash, jointly appointed by the league and NFLPA to hear player appeals.

The loss of Garrett is a significant setback to the Browns, who are trying to end a postseason drought dating to 2002.

Thrash also reduced the suspension for Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey from three games to two for punching and kicking Garrett following the shocking assault on Rudolph.

The Browns visit the Steelers on Dec. 1.

Earlier in the day, Rudolph nied he used a racial slur before his confrontation with Myles Garrett.

ESPN, using anonymous sources, reported Thursday that Garrett told the NFL that Rudolph used a slur just before a brawl between the two teams last week that included Garrett ripping off Rudolph’s helmet and then hitting the quarterback in the head with it. The NFL suspended Garrett indefinitely. He appealed the decision on Wednesday. The matter remains under review.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said Rudolph “vehemently denies” the report. Rudolph, who has not yet been disciplined for his role in the fight, said on Wednesday that there was “no acceptable excuse” for his behavior during the fight.

Cleveland coach Freddie Kitchens said he supports Garrett “in every way possible” but did not comment when asked if Garrett told Kitchens about the slur in the aftermath of the fight.