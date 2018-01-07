NFC wild-card game: Saints vs. Panthers

The New Orleans Saints face the Carolina Panthers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts during the first half of the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints hands the ball to Alvin Kamara #41 during the first half of the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 7, 2018 in New Orleans.

Jonathan Stewart #28 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball as Craig Robertson #52 of the New Orleans Saints defends during the first half of the NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ted Ginn #19 of the New Orleans Saints catches the ball for a touchdown as James Bradberry #24 of the Carolina Panthers defends during the first half of the NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ted Ginn #19 of the New Orleans Saints catches the ball for a touchdown as Kurt Coleman #20 of the Carolina Panthers defends during the first half of the NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) carries between New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (95) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Charles D. Johnson (12) carries on a reception in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

Josh Hill #89 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after catching the ball for a touchdown with Drew Brees #9 during the first half of the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

New Orleans Saints running back Zach Line (42) crosses the goal line on a touchdown carry in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Charles D. Johnson (12) can't hold onto a pass as he is tripped up by New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley (20) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

New Orleans Saints running back Zach Line (42) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Josh Hill (89) and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

New Orleans Saints running back Zach Line (42) celebrates his touchdown carry in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints free safety Vonn Bell (48) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

Mark Ingram #22 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball as Luke Kuechly #59 of the Carolina Panthers defends during the first half of the NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

Josh Hill #89 of the New Orleans Saints catches the ball for a touchdown during the first half of the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.