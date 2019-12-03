The New York Guardians unveiled their first uniforms on Tuesday, Dec. 3, ahead of the XFL's inaugural season beginning in February 2020.

A look at the uniforms for the XFL's New York Guardians ahead of the team's inaugural season in 2020.

