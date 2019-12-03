TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Evening
SEARCH
32° Good Evening
SportsFootball

Guardians unveil uniforms for inaugural XFL season

Print

The New York Guardians unveiled their first uniforms on Tuesday, Dec. 3, ahead of the XFL's inaugural season beginning in February 2020.

A look at the uniforms for the XFL's
Credit: New York Guardians

A look at the uniforms for the XFL's New York Guardians ahead of the team's inaugural season in 2020.

A look at the uniforms for the XFL's
Credit: New York Guardians

A look at the uniforms for the XFL's New York Guardians ahead of the team's inaugural season in 2020.

A look at the uniforms for the XFL's
Credit: New York Guardians

A look at the uniforms for the XFL's New York Guardians ahead of the team's inaugural season in 2020.

A look at the uniforms for the XFL's
Credit: New York Guardians

A look at the uniforms for the XFL's New York Guardians ahead of the team's inaugural season in 2020.

A look at the uniforms for the XFL's
Credit: New York Guardians

A look at the uniforms for the XFL's New York Guardians ahead of the team's inaugural season in 2020.

A look at the uniforms for the XFL's
Credit: New York Guardians

A look at the uniforms for the XFL's New York Guardians ahead of the team's inaugural season in 2020.

A look at the uniforms for the XFL's
Credit: New York Guardians

A look at the uniforms for the XFL's New York Guardians ahead of the team's inaugural season in 2020.

A look at the uniforms for the XFL's
Credit: New York Guardians

A look at the uniforms for the XFL's New York Guardians ahead of the team's inaugural season in 2020.

A look at the uniforms for the XFL's
Credit: New York Guardians

A look at the uniforms for the XFL's New York Guardians ahead of the team's inaugural season in 2020.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the Islanders celebrates his Beauvillier gets chills playing at Montreal's Bell Centre
WFAN Radio host Mike Francesa at the fourth Francesa reflects on his two-year return to WFAN
A charismatic jeweler (Adam Sandler) makes a high-stakes KG thinks Kyrie, KD should have chosen Knicks over Nets
Nets guard Kyrie Irving gestures against the Pelicans Irving improving but still ruled out for Nets' trip
C.J. Mosley of the Jets looks on during Jets place C.J. Mosley on season-ending IR
Jets running back Le'Veon Bell runs the ball Bell's diminished role a precursor to Jets departure?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search