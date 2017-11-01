Tuesday was a busy day in New York football.

The Giants suspended cornerback Janoris Jenkins indefinitely for a violation of team rules, while Jets receiver Jeremy Kerley is facing a suspension of his own.

On the trade front, several big-name players on both the Jets and Giants stayed put after the 4 p.m. deadline, while Gang Green brought in some defensive help in the form of 49ers cornerback Rashard Robinson.

Newsday's Jets beat writer Calvin Watkins and Giants beat writer Tom Rock, on the latest episode of their 16W podcast, break down all of the news in New York football and look ahead to both teams' Week 9 matchups.

