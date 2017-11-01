This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
16W podcast: Suspensions, trade deadline recap, Week 9 lookahead

Newsday's Calvin Watkins and Tom Rock break down the latest in New York football on a new episode of their 16W podcast.

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins looks on during training

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins looks on during training camp in East Rutherford, N.J., on Aug. 8, 2017. Photo Credit: Brad Penner

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Tuesday was a busy day in New York football.

The Giants suspended cornerback Janoris Jenkins indefinitely for a violation of team rules, while Jets receiver Jeremy Kerley is facing a suspension of his own. 

On the trade front, several big-name players on both the Jets and Giants stayed put after the 4 p.m. deadline, while Gang Green brought in some defensive help in the form of 49ers cornerback Rashard Robinson.

Newsday's Jets beat writer Calvin Watkins and Giants beat writer Tom Rock, on the latest episode of their 16W podcast, break down all of the news in New York football and look ahead to both teams' Week 9 matchups.

Listen to the podcast above, and see future episodes at newsday.com/16W.

