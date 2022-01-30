TODAY'S PAPER
Sports

NFC Championship Game: Rams vs. 49ers

Scenes from the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. 

Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford hands off to
Credit: AP/Jed Jacobsohn

Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford hands off to Sony Michel during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa, left, stops Los
Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa, left, stops Los Angeles Rams' Cam Akers during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is
Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is seen during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald is introduced before
Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald is introduced before the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp, left, is stopped
Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp, left, is stopped by San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward (1) runs after
Credit: AP/Jed Jacobsohn

San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward (1) runs after intercepting a pass during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) runs against San Francisco 49ers' Ambry Thomas during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Mitchell (25) runs past
Credit: AP/Jed Jacobsohn

San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Mitchell (25) runs past Los Angeles Rams' Troy Reeder during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Matthew Stafford #9 hands off to Sony Michel
Credit: Getty Images/Ronald Martinez

Matthew Stafford #9 hands off to Sony Michel #25 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams
Credit: Getty Images/Christian Petersen

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks to pass in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Cam Akers #23 of the Los Angeles Rams
Credit: Getty Images/Christian Petersen

Cam Akers #23 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after a play in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Brian Allen #55 of the Los Angeles Rams
Credit: Getty Images/Ronald Martinez

Brian Allen #55 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after a play in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers
Credit: Getty Images/Ronald Martinez

Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers prepares to take the field with teammates before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

The Los Angeles Rams take the field before
Credit: Getty Images/Ronald Martinez

The Los Angeles Rams take the field before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Mitchell, top, is stopped
Credit: AP/Jed Jacobsohn

San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Mitchell, top, is stopped by Los Angeles Rams' Nick Scott during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

