Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Morning
83° Good Morning
SportsFootball

NFL preview 2018: NFC North outlook

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers at

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sept. 10, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Print

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

COACH: Mike Zimmer, 5th season (39-25, .609)

LAST SEASON: 13-3, 1st place

PLAYOFFS: beat New Orleans, 29-24, in divisional; lost to Philadelphia, 38-7, in NFC Championship.

OUTLOOK: Coach Mike Zimmer did a terrific job of winning the division and getting to the NFC Championship Game with Case Keenum as his quarterback. Now that the Vikings have Kirk Cousins, they’re thinking even bigger. And why not? Minnesota has one of the league’s top defenses, and with Cousins now running the offense and with running back Dalvin Cook returning from a knee injury, there is legitimate hope of a Super Bowl run for the first time since the days of the Purple People Eaters.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

COACH: Mike McCarthy, 13th season (121-70-1, .633)

LAST SEASON: 7-9, 3rd place

OUTLOOK: Aaron Rodgers is still going strong at age 34, which means the Packers will always have a chance if he’s in the lineup. Rodgers might be the best player in football, and he’s at the peak of his physical ability and mental acuity. The presence of tight end Jimmy Graham is a huge plus for Rodgers, who hasn’t always had a playmaking tight end. Davante Adams is emerging as an elite receiver. Defense has always been the big question mark in the Rodgers era, and the Packers hope new coordinator Mike Pettine, who replaced Dom Capers after last season, can orchestrate a more reliable group. This is clearly a playoff team, but the Vikings are the class of the division.

CHICAGO BEARS

COACH: Matt Nagy, 1st season

LAST SEASON: 5-11, 4th place

OUTLOOK: GM Ryan Pace took a huge swing to get Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack, surrendering first-round picks in 2019 and 2020 to get the coveted pass rusher. He joins a defense that will rely heavily on the front seven, which also includes first-round linebackers Roquan Smith (2018) and Leonard Floyd (2016). The Bears believe second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will benefit from getting plenty of playing time as a rookie. He struggled through most of the season, but with new coach Matt Nagy, regarded as a quarterback whisperer, there’s a chance Trubisky elevates his game considerably.

DETROIT LIONS

COACH: Matt Patricia, 1st season

LAST SEASON: 9-7, 2nd place

OUTLOOK: Patricia takes over as head coach after an impressive apprenticeship under Bill Belichick in New England. He inherits a team that has dealt with the same issues for years: lack of a running game and unreliable defense. Matthew Stafford has a big-time arm and will throw for a ton of yards, but unless Patricia can give his quarterback a more trustworthy running game, it will be more of the same this year. Patricia’s presence alone will help the defense, since he’s one of the brightest strategists in the game.

Newsday

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is vice president of the Pro Football Writers of America.

New York Sports

New York Giants long snapper Zak DeOssie celebrates The game I won't forget: Zak DeOssie
Coach Todd Bowles talks to the media at Q & A with Jets coach Todd Bowles
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady against the Washington Redskins NFL preview 2018: AFC East outlook
Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles prior to NFL preview 2018: NFC East outlook
9/5/18: A's bats back Fiers' strong start in Highlights: A's 8, Yankees 2
9/5/18: Wheeler sharp as Mets pounce on Dodgers Highlights: Mets 7, Dodgers 3