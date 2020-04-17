TODAY'S PAPER
SportsFootball

Roger Goodell says NFL prepared to adjust schedule if prompted by coronavirus pandemic

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.  Credit: AP/Steve Helber

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
 NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday the league will be “prepared for all alternatives” in the event the league is forced to adjust its regular season plans due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

“We consider public safety in everything that we do,” Goodell said Friday on the Rich Eisen Show. “So, we’re obviously going to have that in the forefront when we’re making all of our plans. We’ll be prepared for all alternatives.”

Goodell said he looks forward to staging the draft – which will be done in a virtual format – next Thursday through Saturday. The draft had been scheduled for Las Vegas, but all public events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s important to have normalcy,” he said. “We’re doing this in a way that I think demonstrates that you can continue to do what we need to do in this country and do it safely from home. Our clubs want their roster finalized, they want to be moving forward. We want to keep on schedule as best we can.”

Goodell will announce the picks the first two nights from the basement of his home in Westchester. The draft will also feature a fundraising component that will assist six non-profit organizations helping in the fight against COVID-19.

“All of this hopefully will inspire our country, but it’s also giving us a platform to thank the people on the front line,” he said. “We have a great opportunity here to provide relief funds for so many people that are in need today.”

Goodell said the league will release its regular season schedule by May 9.

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

