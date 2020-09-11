Brady Bunch heads south. Tom Brady got his wish and got the chance to play somewhere other than New England, so all eyes will be on the 43-year-old quarterback in Tampa. His play had fallen off noticeably last year, and his final pass with the Patriots was a Pick-6, so we’ll see if time is finally catching up.

Do the Giants and Jets have their answers at quarterback? It’s a similar storyline with both 23-year-old quarterbacks in New York, and much is expected of Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold. Jones is now out of Eli Manning’s shadow, and if he can overcome a fumbling problem from last year, he’s got a chance to show significant improvement. Darnold may have even more to prove now that he’s entering Year 3. Time to take a definitive step forward.

Bill Belichick’s new best friend at quarterback. Cam Newton comes off two injury-plagued seasons in Carolina, but there was no better landing spot than New England. He’ll get to work with a legendary coach who hopes to see Tom Brady’s replacement get back to MVP form.

Are the Bills the team to beat in the AFC East? Buffalo has done all the right things in the Sean McDermott era, and now that Josh Allen seems ready to flourish, this could be their best shot at replacing the Patriots atop the division. Feels like it’s their year.

Is Patrick Mahomes really this good? In a word: yes. A regular-season MVP in 2018 and a Super Bowl MVP last season, and it sure seems like Mahomes is destined to dominate the league like Brady has done all these years.

Boom or bust for Mitchell Trubisky. The Bears made a disastrous decision to take Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, but they’re stuck with him. Trubisky held off Nick Foles in a training camp duel, but it may only be a matter of time before the understudy-turned-Super Bowl MVP comes on in relief.

49ers look to buck the trend. History hasn’t been kind to Super Bowl losers, who often don’t even get back to the playoffs the following year. Jimmy Garoppolo will have his work cut out reversing that all-too-familiar cycle.

Joe and Tua: the future. The Bengals finally have a quarterback to build around in former LSU star Joe Burrow, and the same goes for Miami with former Alabama icon Tua Tagovailoa. Let’s hope both can turn around these struggling franchises.

Lamar Jackson’s unfinished business. The Ravens’ star quarterback was a runaway choice for 2019 MVP, but it’s a Super Bowl championship that matters most to him, especially after a pair of one-and-done playoff ousters.

How much longer for Aaron Rodgers? Green Bay thinks the world of Jordan Love and traded up to get the Utah State star last April. Rodgers wants to finish his career with the Packers. Can’t have it both ways, so Packers fans ought to enjoy Rodgers while there’s still time.