Giants and Jets fans won’t be able to watch their teams at MetLife Stadium until futher notice, but at least they won’t be alone in missing a chance to see a potential 2020 NFL season in person.

As of Wednesday, 26 of the NFL’s 32 teams formally have announced their intention to start this season with no fans in attendance as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic. Four teams will allow a reduced capacity, while two have yet to formally announce their plans.

Here’s a look at how each NFL team is handling attendance for the planned season.

Arizona Cardinals

No fans will attend the first two home games of the Cardinals’ season at State Farm Stadium because of state guidelines restricting large gatherings.

Atlanta Falcons

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will have no fans for the first two Falcons home games, as well as all Atlanta United soccer matches in September, the NFL team announced.

Baltimore Ravens

No fans will be permitted at Ravens games until further notice after discussions with local health and government officials, the team said.

Buffalo Bills

The first two home games at Bills Stadium will be played with no fans because of state public health guidelines restricting specators at professional sporting events.

Carolina Panthers

Week 1 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte will not include fans. The Panthers said they will continue working with local officials to receive approval for their safety plan for the remainder of the season.

Chicago Bears

The Bears and the City of Chicago announced that games at Soldier Field would not include fans until it is deemed "safe and appropriate."

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals will not host fans at Paul Brown Stadium for their home opener after they were not granted an exemption by the state of Ohio on guidelines limiting sporting events to 1,500 people.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns are awaiting a decision from the state on whether they can have fans at their home opener with a reduced capacity.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys expect to have fans in attendance this season, but have yet to announce planned capacity for their home opener.

Denver Broncos

No fans will attend the Broncos home opener at Empower Field at Mile High, but the team left open the possibility for fans in the future "if progress is made in coming weeks."

Detroit Lions

The Lions will not have fans at Ford Field through October, which amounts to their first two home games. A decision will be made on future games in collaboration with local officials.

Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field will be fan-less for the Packers' first two home games of 2020, with "the status of the virus" determining whether fans could attend later in the season.

Houston Texans

No fans will attend the Texans' first home game of the season. The state of the pandemic in Houston, "which is currently at the highest threat level," will determine whether fans will be allowed at NRG Stadium for subsequent games.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are awaiting approval on a plan to permit approximately 10,500 fans (15% capacity) at Lucas Oil Stadium for their home opener, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars plan to allow around 17,000 fans (25% capacity) at TIAA Bank Field this season.

Kansas City Chiefs

The defending Super Bowl chamions expect to play before about 16,000 fans (22% capacity) for early season games at Arrowhead Stadium.

Las Vegas Radiers

The Raiders' entire first season in their new city will be played behind closed doors at Allegiant Stadium.

Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams

The newly-finished SoFi Stadium will have no fans in attendance for Chargers and Rams games until public health condititions "significantly improve."

Miami Dolphins

A maximum 13,000 fans (about 20% capacity) will be allowed at Hard Rock Stadium for the Dolphins' opening game of the season.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings will host their first two home games at U.S. Bank Stadium without fans due to state restrictions limiting indoor event capacity to 250.

New England Patriots

The first two Patriots home games will have no fans as Gillette Stadium is not permitted to hold any events with fans, including Patriots and Revolution home games, until at least the end of September.

New Orleans Saints

No fans will be at the Saints' home opener, and the team said the chance of having fans at its second home game remains "unlikely" because of health trends.

Giants and Jets

The Jets and Giants are unable to host fans as of now because of an executive order by Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey limiting outdoor gatherings to 500 people.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles games with fans in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field will not be permitted by the state or city until further notice.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers will not have fans at Heinz Field for their first two home games "given the current conditions and state orders."

San Francisco 49ers

No fans will attend the Niners' home opener at Levi's Stadium in accordance with local public health guidance.

Seattle Seahawks

At least the first three Seahawks home games of the season will be played with no fans at CenturyLink Field based on guidance from local public health officials.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs will not host fans for the first two home games of the Tom Brady Era at Raymond James Stadium but hope to have fans at subsequent games.

Tennessee Titans

Nashville officialls said the Titans would not be allowed to have fans at Nissan Stadium for its home opener with the situation set to be re-evaluated for future home games.

Washington Football Team

FedEx Field will host no fans throughout the 2020 season for Washington games "out of an abundance of caution."