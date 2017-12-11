500-yard NFL passers in a game

Take a look at all of the quarterbacks who have thrown for at least 500 yards in an NFL game.

554 yards: Norm Van Brocklin NORM VAN BROCKLIN

554 yards, Sept. 28, 1951

Van Brocklin completed 27 of 41 passes for 554 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions to lead the Los Angeles Rams over the New York Yanks, 54-14. Van Brocklin was the first person to break the 500-yard mark in a game, a feat which would not happen again until 11 years later.

527 yards: Matt Schaub MATT SCHAUB

527 yards, Nov. 18, 2012

Schaub's 527 yards and five touchdowns led the Houston Texans to a 43-37 overtime win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Schaub connected with Andre Johnson (14 catches, 273 yards) on a screen pass with 2:30 left in overtime, and Johnson rumbled 48 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

527 yards: Warren Moon WARREN MOON

527 yards, Dec. 16, 1990

Moon completed 27 of 45 passes for 527 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Haywood Jeffires was on the receiving end of 245 of those yards and a touchdown, while Tony Jones caught the other two scores.

522 yards: Ben Roethlisberger BEN ROETHLISBERGER

522 yards, Oct. 26, 2014

Roethlisberger threw for 522 yards and six touchdowns as the Steelers beat the Colts in a 51-34 shootout at Heinz Field.

522 yards: Boomer Esiason BOOMER ESIASON

522 yards, Nov. 10, 1996

Esiason threw for 522 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions in the Arizona Cardinals' 37-34 overtime win against the Washington Redskins. The East Islip native spread the ball around to eight different receivers, with none of them surpassing 100 receiving yards.

521 yards: Dan Marino DAN MARINO

521 yards, Oct. 23, 1998

Dan Marino completed 35 of 60 passes for 521 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw five interceptions as the Miami Dolphins lost to the Jets, 44-30. Mark Clayton was the top receiver on the day, catching 10 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

520 yards: Matthew Stafford MATTHEW STAFFORD

520 yards, Jan. 1, 2012

Stafford threw for 520 yards and five touchdowns, but it was not enough as the Detroit Lions fell to the Green Bay Packers, 45-41, on New Year's Day. Green Bay backup QB Matt Flynn, who was starting because the Packers were resting their starters, almost threw for 500 yards in this game as well, racking up 480 yards and six touchdowns.

517 yards: Tom Brady TOM BRADY

517 yards, Sept. 12, 2011

Brady threw for 517 yards and four touchdowns in the New England Patriots' 38-24 season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins. 99 of those yards came on one play--a touchdown pass to Wes Welker.

513: Derek Carr, Raiders DEREK CARR

513 yards, Oct. 30, 2016

Carr threw for 513 yards and four touchdowns on 40-of-59 passing in Oakland's 30-24 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Amari Cooper had 173 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Michael Crabtree added another 108 receiving yards. Seth Roberst caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime, and Mychal Rivera and Donald Penn -- an offensive tackle -- caught Carr's other touchdowns.

513 yards: Phil Simms PHIL SIMMS

513 yards, Oct. 13, 1985

Simms threw for 513 yards and one touchdown, but the Giants lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 35-30. His lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 24-yard pass to George Adams.

DREW BREES

511 yards, Nov. 1, 2015

Brees completed 40 of 50 passes for 511 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception to lead the New Orleans Saints over the Giants, 52-49. Brees and Giants QB Eli Manning (six TDs) combined for an NFL-record 13 passing touchdowns in the game.

510 yards: Eli Manning ELI MANNING

510 yards, Sept. 16, 2012

Eli threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Giants over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 41-34. Two of those scores -- an 80-yarder to Victor Cruz and a 41-yarder to Martellus Bennett -- came in the fourth quarter as the Giants came back from a 27-19 deficit.

510 yards: Drew Brees DREW BREES

510 yards, Nov. 19, 2006

Brees threw for 510 yards, but only managed to throw two touchdowns as the New Orleans Saints fell to the Cincinnati Bengals, 31-16. Devery Henderson caught nine of Brees?s passes for 169 yards.

509 yards: Vince Ferragamo VINCE FERRAGAMO

509 yards, Dec. 26, 1982

Ferragamo completed 30 of 46 passes for 509 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, but the Los Angeles Rams fell to the Chicago Bears, 34-26. George Farmer (nine catches, 183 yards, TD), Wendell Tyler (eight catches, 102 yards, TD) and Preston Dennard (five catches, 122 yards, TD) all went over the 100-yard receiving mark in the game.

BEN ROETHLISBERGER 506 yards, Dec. 10, 2017

Roethlisberger completed 44 of 66 passes for 506 yards and two touchdowns in a 39-38 Sunday Night Football victory over the AFC North-rival Baltimore Ravens, the third time that Roethlisberger had surpassed the 500-yard mark. 213 of those yards went to Antonio Brown, and the two scoring strikes went to running back Le'Veon Bell and fullback Roosevelt Nix.

506 yards: Tony Romo TONY ROMO

506 yards, Oct. 6, 2013

Romo shattered a Dallas Cowboys record with his career-high 506 yards. He was 25-for-36 and threw five touchdowns. His one blemish was the interception he threw with less than two minutes left in the game to set up a game-winning field goal for the Denver Broncos, who won 51-48 in an offensive battle.

505 yards: Y.A. Tittle Y.A. TITTLE

505 yards, Oct. 28, 1962

The Giants signal-caller was unstoppable against the Washington Redskins, tying the single-game passing touchdown record with seven scores in a 49-34 win. Del Shofner, who caught one of those touchdowns, was Tittle?s favorite target with 269 receiving yards on 11 catches

504 yards: Elvis Grbac ELVIS GRBAC

504 yards, Nov. 5, 2000

Grbac completed 39 of 53 passes for 504 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions but was outdueled by his former backup Rich Gannon (20-31, 242 yards, four TDs, no INTs) as the Kansas City Chiefs fell to Gannon's Raiders, 49-31.

503 yards: Matt Ryan MATT RYAN

503 yards, Oct. 2, 2016

Ryan shredded Carolina's defense, passing for a team-record 503 yards and four touchdowns as Atlanta beat the struggling Panthers. 48-33. 300 of those yards went to Julio Jones, who had 12 receptions.

503 yards: Ben Roethlisberger BEN ROETHLISBERGER

503 yards, Dec. 20, 2009

Roethlisberger surpassed the 500-yard mark on the game?s final play with a game-winning, 19-yard desperation pass to Mike Wallace in the corner of the end zone as the Pittsburgh Steelers stunned the Green Bay Packers, 37-36. Big Ben completed 29 of 46 passes for 503 yards with three touchdowns and no picks.