SportsFootball

The best of the AFC in 2019

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes the

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes the ball against the Cardinals  at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 11, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. Photo Credit: EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock/Larry W. Smith

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
All the best in the AFC this season:

Best players

1. Patrick Mahomes: Rarely have we seen a player develop so quickly as Mahomes, who put out an MVP season in his first full season as a starter with 50 touchdown passes last season. He has incredible arm strength, terrific mobility, and exceptional toughness. But what sets him apart even further is his football intelligence, which is off the charts.

2. Tom Brady, QB, Patriots.

3. J.J. Watt, DE, Texans.

4. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans.

5. Von Miller, LB, Broncos.

Best quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs.

Best running back: Derrick Henry, Titans

Best wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

Best tight end: Travis Kelce, Chiefs.

Best offensive lineman: Quenton Nelson, G, Colts

Best defensive lineman: J.J. Watt, Texans.

Best linebacker: Von Miller, Broncos.

Best defensive back: Stephon Gilmore, Patriots

Best pass rusher: J.J. Watt, Texans.

Best kicker: Justin Tucker, Ravens.

Best punter: Brett Kern, Titans.

Best kick returner: Andre Roberts, BIlls

Best player over age 30: Tom Brady, QB, Patriots.

Best offense: Chiefs.

Best defense: Ravens.

Best special teams: Patriots.

Best general manager: Kevin Colbert, Steelers.

Best head coach: Bill Belichick, Patriots.

Best coordinator-Offense: Josh McDaniels, Patriots.

Best coordinator-Defense: Don “Wink” Martindale, Ravens.

Best uniforms: Broncos.

Best stadium: Heinz Field.

Best Jets player: Le’Veon Bell, RB.

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

