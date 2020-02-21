A day after NFL owners voted to approve the terms of a proposed 10-year Collective Bargaining Agreement that would replace the current deal, the NFL Players Association decided to delay a vote of the union’s player representatives until next week in hopes of continuing negotiations.

“Today, the NFLPA Board of Player Representatives did not take a vote on the principal terms of a proposed new collective bargaining agreement,” the players’ union said in a statement late Friday afternoon. “Our player leadership looks forward to meeting with NFL management again next week before the board takes a vote shortly after.”

The owners indicated after meeting in New York on Thursday that they had agreed on the terms already negotiated with the players and hinted that this was their final offer. At issue is whether the league will move to a 17-game regular season and add two more playoff teams. A new deal also would improve benefits for retired players, lessen discipline for positive marijuana tests and remove some of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s power to impose penalties for players who run afoul of the league’s personal conduct policy.

“Following more than 10 months of intensive and thorough negotiations, the NFL Players and clubs have jointly developed a comprehensive set of new and revised terms that will transform the future of the game, provide for players — past, present, and future — both on and off the field, and ensure that the NFL’s second century is even better and more exciting for the fans,” the league said in a statement released after Thursday’s meeting, which lasted just over two hours. “The membership voted to accept the negotiated terms on the principal elements of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Players Association would also need to vote to approve the same terms for there to be a new agreement.”

The owners' vote was not unanimous, although it was unclear how many voted against the deal. At least 24 of the 32 owners must vote in favor of any new measures before implementation.

Earlier Friday, the NFLPA’s executive committee voted 6-5 against moving forward with the deal, and after a conference call with player representatives decided to delay a vote among the reps. Under NFLPA guidelines, two-thirds of the player reps must approve a deal, and a simple majority of the estimated 1,900 players would then have to vote in favor of a new CBA.

The NFL’s annual scouting combine is set for next week in Indianapolis where it is expected that talks between the two sides will continue. The league said it wants an answer no later than next week on whether a deal can be struck. If not, the owners agreed to abide by the terms of the current deal.