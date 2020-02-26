NFLPA decides to send terms of CBA to players for vote

INDIANAPOLIS – It is now up to NFL players to decide whether to approve the terms of a new collective bargaining agreement that would result in a 17-game regular season, two additional playoff teams and an improved financial package for current and former players.

After a final negotiating session Tuesday night that lasted nearly four hours, the NFL Players Association announced early Wednesday morning that the proposed CBA would be put to a vote of the players. Voting could begin as soon as today.

“The NFLPA Board of Player Representatives voted to send the proposed collective bargaining agreement to the full player membership for a vote,” the NFLPA said in a tweet shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

A simple majority of the nearly 2,000 players is required to pass the CBA, which would run through the 2029 season. If approved, the new labor pact would replace the current one that was negotiated in 2011. It is due to expire after the 2020 season. If the players reject the deal, the league would operate this season under the terms of the current CBA.

It is uncertain whether the league made any concessions during Tuesday night’s negotiating session, which was called after the NFLPA’s executive board had voted not to recommend passage of the deal. A statement released by the owners after a two-hour meeting in New York last Thursday indicated that their offer, which came after 10 months of negotiations with the players, was final.

If the deal is approved, the NFL wouldn’t switch to a 17-game regular season until the 2021 season at the earliest. The league could add one playoff team per conference – creating a six-game wild card round and giving only one team in each conference a first-round bye – as soon as the 2020 season.

The NFL’s 2020 league year begins on March 18, with the free-agency signing period allowing unrestricted free agents to strike deals with new teams starting then.