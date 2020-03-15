NFL players narrowly approved a new collective bargaining agreement that will assure labor peace through the 2020 season and soon will expand the NFL’s regular season to 17 games and add two playoff teams.

The outcome was decided by just 60 votes, according to a statement issued Sunday morning by the NFL Players Association.

“NFL players have voted to approve ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement by a vote tally of 1,019 to 959,” the statement read. “This result comes after a long and democratic process in accordance with our constitution. An independent auditor received submitted ballots through a secure electronic platform, then verified, tallied and certified the results.”

Players were split about adding an extra regular-season game, with many established veterans arguing against a 17-game season, plus the addition of two playoff teams and only one team per conference earning a playoff bye. Under the existing system, there were 12 playoff teams and the divisional winners with the two best records in each conference earning a bye. The earliest the 17-game season would be introduced is 2021.

"​We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans more and better football," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement issued by the league. "We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of the Management Council Executive Committee and the NFLPA leadership, both of whom devoted nearly a year to detailed, good faith negotiations to reach this comprehensive, transformative agreement."

Officials from the NFLPA and NFL were expected to discuss the impending open of the new league year, which is set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, when teams can begin signing unrestricted free agents. A legal tampering period begins on Monday, and deals can be struck before the official start to the league year. Because of the growing coronavirus pandemic, the league may opt to delay the start of free agency.