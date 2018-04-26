TODAY'S PAPER
NFL Draft 2018 first-round results

Football fans pose for photos before the first

Football fans pose for photos before the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Photo Credit: AP / David J. Phillip

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Below are the results for the first round for the 2018 NFL Draft. This will be updated with pick-by-pick results as selections are made.

1. Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

2. Giants: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

3. Jets

4. Cleveland Browns

5. Denver Broncos

6. Indianapolis Colts

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Chicago Bears

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Oakland Raiders

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Buffalo Bills

13. Washington Redskins

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Arizona Cardinals

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Dallas Cowboys

20. Detroit Lions

21. Cincinnati Bengals

22. Buffalo Bills

23. New England Patriots

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Tennessee Titans

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. New Orleans Saints

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Minnesota Vikings

31. New England Patriots

32. Philadelphia Eagles

