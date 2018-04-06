1. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama.

Height: 6-1

Weight: 190

40 time: 4.43

Projected draft status: Round 1

Strengths: The class of this year’s wide receivers, Ridley is an elite talent coming off an excellent junior season with 63 catches for 967 yards and five touchdowns . . . Very good route runner . . . Has breakaway speed . . . Close to the level of former Alabama star receiver Amari Cooper.

Weaknesses: A bit thin and thus vulnerable against more physical cornerbacks . . . Will have to develop a more physical style himself to get off the line against press coverage . . . Prone to dropped passes . . . Will need to produce more yards after catch.

Quote: ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper: “He could be better than Amari Cooper and is the No. 1 receiver in this draft by a wide margin.”

2. Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

Height: 5-10.

Weight: 200

40 time: 4.47

Projected draft status: Round 1 or 2.

Strengths: Kirk is a strongly built receiver who can be very physical in traffic . . . Had a strong 2017 with 919 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns . . . Has good footwork and reliable hands . . . Very quick on cuts . . . Very competitive.

Weaknesses: Doesn’t have breakaway speed and can’t always create separation in tight coverage . . . Just an average returner . . . Built more for the slot than outside.

Quote: NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah: “I love his strength, elusiveness and will after the catch. Kirk reminds me a lot of Golden Tate coming out of Notre Dame, and I believe he can have similar success.”

3. Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

Height: 6-5

Weight: 250

40 time: 4.67

Projected draft status: Round 1-3.

Strengths: A one-time baseball star, the athletic Hurst made it as a walk-on for the Gamecocks in 2015. Had a breakout season in 2016 with school records for receptions (48) and yards (616) by a tight end . . . Excellent hands with only one dropped pass in three collegiate seasons . . . Good quickness and ability to move through space to find an open area . . . Highly competitive.

Weaknesses: Will be 25 years old as a rookie . . . Will need to work on blocking . . . Needs to disguise his routes and cuts more consistently . . . With relative inexperience in football, will need to refine his techniques to be competitive at the next level.

Quote: Hurst: “The biggest thing that I take from my experiences from baseball, as hard as it was, what I went through in those three seasons, it’s made me a pretty resilient person. I was pretty much at the bottom of the sports world. Stayed in the rookie league for three years but battled my way out. Made a life change and brought myself this situation.”

4. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Height: 6-3

Weight: 218

40 time: 4.54

Projected draft status: Round 2-3

Strengths: Has prototype size for a wide receiver . . . Can be extremely physical . . . Excellent possession receiver . . . Benefited by staying in school last season, when he had 68 catches for 1,085 yards and 12 touchdowns . . . Doesn’t mind playing in traffic . . . Can outjump opposing defensive backs for the ball . . . Compares favorably to Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans.

Weaknesses: Doesn’t have game-breaking speed, doesn’t create a lot of separation, so will be best as a possession receiver . . . Can dominate smaller defensive backs, but not as effective against more physical corners.

Quote: NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock: “There’s another way to separate now, and that’s with size — back-shoulder fades, the outside-the-numbers throws. He’s mostly kind of a fade, fade-stop, hitch and slant player right now. Can he be a Mike Evans-type player?”

5. Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

Height: 6-5

Weight: 256

40 time: Did not run at Combine because of hamstring injury.

Projected draft status: Round 2-3

Strengths: Had incredibly productive final two seasons with a combined 164 catches for 2,404 yards and 18 touchdowns . . . Excellent route runner, especially given his size . . . Former high school basketball player . . . Has good body control, good hands and prototype size for an NFL tight end.

Weaknesses: Will be making a big jump in level of play . . . Occasionally gives away which direction he’s about to run . . . Will need to develop blocking skills at NFL level.

Quote: Hayden: “I want to be a three-down tight end in the league, So I’m going to have to be able to block. I didn’t do a ton of blocking at South Dakota State, but when I did, I put my head in there. I have to work on it a little bit, but I’ve been doing it already. I plan on getting a lot better at it and being one of the best tight ends in the league.”