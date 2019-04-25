TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday in Nashville.

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa walks the
Photo Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa walks the stage after the San Francisco 49ers selected Bosa in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. 

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 25: Nick Bosa of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

Nick Bosa of Ohio State reacts after being chosen #2 overall by the San Francisco 49ers during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams poses with NFL
Photo Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the New York Jets selected Williams in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray poses with NFL Commissioner
Photo Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Arizona Cardinals selected Murray in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. 

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray waves after the Arizona
Photo Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray waves after the Arizona Cardinals selected Murray in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray shows off his new
Photo Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray shows off his new jersey after the Arizona Cardinals selected Murray in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray walks the red carpet
Photo Credit: AP/Steve Helber

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, right participates in the
Photo Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, right participates in the national anthem with football players ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. 

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 25: Fans show support
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

Fans show support for their team during the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Fans show support for their team during the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

Fans show support for their team during the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the
Photo Credit: AP/Steve Helber

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Fans show support for their team during the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

Fans show support for their team during the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota speaks ahead of
Photo Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

A Indianapolis Colts fan cheers ahead of the
Photo Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

An Indianapolis Colts fan cheers ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Minnesota Vikings fan Syd Davy cheers ahead of
Photo Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

Minnesota Vikings fan Syd Davy cheers ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

