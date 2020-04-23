Below are the results of the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. Picks will be updated as they are announced.
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
See Newsday's scouting report on Joe Burrow
2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge rusher, Ohio State
See Newsday's scouting report on Chase Young
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
See Newsday's scouting report on Jeff Okudah
4. Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
See Newsday's scouting report on Andrew Thomas
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
See Newsday's scouting report on Tua Tagovailoa
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
See Newsday's scouting report on Justin Herbert
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.