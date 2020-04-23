TODAY'S PAPER
Football

NFL Draft 2020: First-round results and highlights of each prospect

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws the ball against

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws the ball against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 12, 2019. in Baton Rouge, La. Credit: Getty Images/Marianna Massey

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Below are the results of the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. Picks will be updated as they are announced.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

See Newsday's scouting report on Joe Burrow

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge rusher, Ohio State

See Newsday's scouting report on Chase Young

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

See Newsday's scouting report on Jeff Okudah

4. Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

See Newsday's scouting report on Andrew Thomas

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

See Newsday's scouting report on Tua Tagovailoa

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

See Newsday's scouting report on Justin Herbert

7. Carolina Panthers: 

8. Arizona Cardinals: 

9. Jacksonville Jaguars:

10. Cleveland Browns: 

11. Jets: 

12. Las Vegas Raiders: 

13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts): 

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 

15. Denver Broncos: 

16. Atlanta Falcons: 

17. Dallas Cowboys: 

18. Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): 

19. Raiders (via Chicago Bears): 

20. Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): 

21. Philadelphia Eagles: 

22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills): 

23. New England Patriots: 

24. New Orleans Saints: 

25. Vikings: 

26. Dolphins (via Houston Texans): 

27. Seattle Seahawks: 

28. Baltimore Ravens: 

29. Tennessee Titans: 

30. Green Bay Packers: 

31. San Francisco 49ers: 

32. Kansas City Chiefs: 

