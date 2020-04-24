TODAY'S PAPER
SportsFootball

NFL Draft: Top remaining prospects after first round

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor runs against Michigan

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor runs against Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson during the first half on Sept. 21, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Credit: AP/Andy Manis

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
Print

Here are the top NFL draft prospects remaining on Newsday’s Big Board of the top 100 players as the 2020 NFL Draft heads to Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday.

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama (No. 16 overall, No. 1 safety)

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin (No. 18 overall, No. 1 running back)

A.J. Epenesa, Edge rusher, Iowa (No. 19 overall, No. 3 edge rusher)

D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia (No. 20 overall, No. 2 running back)

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State (No. 22 overall, No. 3 running back)

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado (No. 23 overall, No. 5 wide receiver)

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson (No. 27 overall, No. 6 wide receiver)

Zack Baun, Edge rusher, Wisconsin (No. 29 overall, No. 4 edge rusher)

Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU (No. 31 overall, No. 3 cornerback)

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama (No. 32 overall, No. 4 cornerback)

Grant Delpit, S, LSU (No. 35 overall, No. 2 safety)

Josh Jones, OT, Houston (No. 36 overall, No. 5 offensive tackle)

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC (No. 37 overall, No. 7 wide receiver)

Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge rusher, Penn State (No. 38 overall, No. 5 edge rusher)

Curtis Weaver, Edge rusher, Boise State (No. 39 overall, No. 6 edge rusher)

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor (No. 41 overall, No. 8 wide receiver)

Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin (No. 42 overall, No. 2 center)

Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU (No. 43 oferall, No. 3 defensive line)

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota (No. 44 overall, No. 3 safety)

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame (No. 45 overall, No. 1 tight end)

Headshot of Newsday employee Nick Klopsis on June

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor. He often can be found studying NFL and college football film for his latest draft breakdown.

