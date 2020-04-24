Here are the top NFL draft prospects remaining on Newsday’s Big Board of the top 100 players as the 2020 NFL Draft heads to Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday.

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama (No. 16 overall, No. 1 safety)

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin (No. 18 overall, No. 1 running back)

A.J. Epenesa, Edge rusher, Iowa (No. 19 overall, No. 3 edge rusher)

D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia (No. 20 overall, No. 2 running back)

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State (No. 22 overall, No. 3 running back)

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado (No. 23 overall, No. 5 wide receiver)

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson (No. 27 overall, No. 6 wide receiver)

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Zack Baun, Edge rusher, Wisconsin (No. 29 overall, No. 4 edge rusher)

Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU (No. 31 overall, No. 3 cornerback)

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama (No. 32 overall, No. 4 cornerback)

Grant Delpit, S, LSU (No. 35 overall, No. 2 safety)

Josh Jones, OT, Houston (No. 36 overall, No. 5 offensive tackle)

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC (No. 37 overall, No. 7 wide receiver)

Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge rusher, Penn State (No. 38 overall, No. 5 edge rusher)

Curtis Weaver, Edge rusher, Boise State (No. 39 overall, No. 6 edge rusher)

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor (No. 41 overall, No. 8 wide receiver)

Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin (No. 42 overall, No. 2 center)

Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU (No. 43 oferall, No. 3 defensive line)

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota (No. 44 overall, No. 3 safety)

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame (No. 45 overall, No. 1 tight end)