Here are the top NFL draft prospects remaining on Newsday’s Big Board of the top 100 players as the 2020 NFL Draft heads to Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday.
Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama (No. 16 overall, No. 1 safety)
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin (No. 18 overall, No. 1 running back)
A.J. Epenesa, Edge rusher, Iowa (No. 19 overall, No. 3 edge rusher)
D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia (No. 20 overall, No. 2 running back)
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State (No. 22 overall, No. 3 running back)
Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado (No. 23 overall, No. 5 wide receiver)
Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson (No. 27 overall, No. 6 wide receiver)
Zack Baun, Edge rusher, Wisconsin (No. 29 overall, No. 4 edge rusher)
Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU (No. 31 overall, No. 3 cornerback)
Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama (No. 32 overall, No. 4 cornerback)
Grant Delpit, S, LSU (No. 35 overall, No. 2 safety)
Josh Jones, OT, Houston (No. 36 overall, No. 5 offensive tackle)
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC (No. 37 overall, No. 7 wide receiver)
Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge rusher, Penn State (No. 38 overall, No. 5 edge rusher)
Curtis Weaver, Edge rusher, Boise State (No. 39 overall, No. 6 edge rusher)
Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor (No. 41 overall, No. 8 wide receiver)
Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin (No. 42 overall, No. 2 center)
Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU (No. 43 oferall, No. 3 defensive line)
Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota (No. 44 overall, No. 3 safety)
Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame (No. 45 overall, No. 1 tight end)
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.