NFL Draft: Bradley Chubb excited to walk across stage on Thursday night

Once he manages to keep his feet on the stage in Dallas, he’ll be faced with the first big decision of his NFL career: hug Roger Goodell, or shake his hand?

North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb in action against Notre Dame on Oct. 28, 2017, in South Bend, Ind. Photo Credit: AP / Darron Cummings

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Bradley Chubb has been waiting all his life to walk across the stage on draft night. As the moment gets closer and closer, Chubb keeps going over the most important part in preparation.

“I’ve just been telling myself the whole time: Don’t trip,” he told Newsday on Tuesday. “I gotta try to stay on my feet.”

Chubb figures to be the first defensive player drafted on Thursday night in Dallas, and there is a chance he could be the first non-quarterback drafted too.

“That would be huge,” he said. “I feel like I’ve worked hard enough and done enough things to place myself in this position. It’ll be huge if I saw all my hard work come to light like that. Having my family with me will be crazy as well. I’m just excited to see what happens. If I’m not the first non-quarterback taken I won’t be upset or have a grudge against anybody, I’ll just keep my head down and keep working.”

Chubb already has captured a glimpse of the big time. He’s signed with Panini America, the exclusive trading card partner of the NFL and NFLPA, which already has produced a card with him on it. He’s wearing his N.C. State uniform in that picture. On Thursday, Panini will be creating his first-ever NFL trading card, which will be available on iCollectPanini.com within hours of the draft. All Panini NFL trading cards are available online, hobby shops nationwide, and retailers including Walmart and Target.

Once he manages to keep his feet on the stage in Dallas, he’ll be faced with the first big decision of his NFL career. Does he hug the commissioner? Will a handshake do?

“I dunno,” he chuckled. “I’m going to have to feel the vibe. If I go first then I have to set the tone. If I have somebody in front of me, whatever they do I’m not going to do. I’m not going to copy them.”

So if the first few picks simply shake hands with Roger Goodell?

“I’ll pick him up and hug him,” Chubb said.

Registering the first sack of his career.

