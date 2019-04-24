Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Height: 6-2

Weight: 185

40 time: 4.37

Strengths: Extremely fast and can thus deal with the fastest of the NFL’s receivers … Had a combined eight interceptions over his last two seasons at LSU … Has a good knack for knowing where the ball is and can thus anticipate well.

Weaknesses: Coaches concerned he isn’t physical enough and shies away from tackling … Needs to bulk up considerably, although be careful not to reduce his speed.

Projected draft status: First round.

Quote: Williams on how good he is compared to the rest of this year’s draft-eligible defensive backs: “No doubt, film don’t lie. I am the best.”

Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

Height: 5-11

Weight: 205

40 time: 4.45

Strengths: Fierce tackler with excellent run-stopping ability … Can be used as an extra linebacker when necessary … Excellent production last year with 99 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions.

Weaknesses: May not have the flat-out speed to deal with faster receivers down the field … Will need adjustment period to deal with more complicated NFL defenses.

Projected draft status: Rounds 1-2

Quote: Abram on where he’s most comfortable on the field: “Honestly, I'm pretty much comfortable wherever you put me, down in the box, out in playing man-to-man in the slots or even at free, just roaming around back deep. Whatever works for you, I'm going to make it work for me.”

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Height: 5-11

Weight: 190

40 time: 4.55

Strengths: Had four interceptions last year, including one returned for a touchdown … Can match opposing receiver’s moves with good fluidity … Projects as a very good zone defender.

Weaknesses: Doesn’t have top end speed to deal with deep receiving threats … Will occasionally miss tackles.

Projected draft status: Rounds 1-2.

Quote: NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah on Murphy’s overall ability: “He has excellent instincts and ball skills. Overall, Murphy lacks ideal size/speed, but he's ultra-instinctive and will be very attractive to teams that play a lot of zone coverage.”

Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 192

40 time: 4.51

Strengths: Very good man-to-man coverage ability … Excellent leadership skills that were frequently noted by his coaches … Physical presence with good tackling ability.

Weaknesses: Played only one year at Temple after transferring from Presbyterian College … Will need time to adjust to NFL level.

Projected draft status: Rounds 1-2.

Quote: Ya-Sin on his football journey: “I came into high school as a wrestler. I wrestled throughout high school. I started playing football in the 11the grade. So, I was a little under recruited. So, I transferred to Temple and I was immediately eligible. I just came in, worked every day. I attacked everything that we were doing. Weight room, conditioning, mat drills or whatever we were doing, I attacked. I went hard and earned the respect of my teammates and my coaches.”

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Height: 5-11

Weight: 193

40 time: 4.52

Strengths: Comes off an excellent year in which he won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back … Had a team-high 10 pass breakups … Very sure tackler.

Weaknesses: Doesn’t have overwhelming speed … Will need to reduce use of hands to avoid interference penalties.

Projected draft status: Rounds 1-2.

Quote: Baker on missing Georgia's bowl game to prepare for the draft: "“It was hard. I wanted to be out there with them. They wanted me out there with them, but they understood I had bigger things. Just knowing that I wanted to be out there with them, it was hurting me.”