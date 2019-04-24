Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
Height: 6-2
Weight: 185
40 time: 4.37
Strengths: Extremely fast and can thus deal with the fastest of the NFL’s receivers … Had a combined eight interceptions over his last two seasons at LSU … Has a good knack for knowing where the ball is and can thus anticipate well.
Weaknesses: Coaches concerned he isn’t physical enough and shies away from tackling … Needs to bulk up considerably, although be careful not to reduce his speed.
Projected draft status: First round.
Quote: Williams on how good he is compared to the rest of this year’s draft-eligible defensive backs: “No doubt, film don’t lie. I am the best.”
Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
Height: 5-11
Weight: 205
40 time: 4.45
Strengths: Fierce tackler with excellent run-stopping ability … Can be used as an extra linebacker when necessary … Excellent production last year with 99 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions.
Weaknesses: May not have the flat-out speed to deal with faster receivers down the field … Will need adjustment period to deal with more complicated NFL defenses.
Projected draft status: Rounds 1-2
Quote: Abram on where he’s most comfortable on the field: “Honestly, I'm pretty much comfortable wherever you put me, down in the box, out in playing man-to-man in the slots or even at free, just roaming around back deep. Whatever works for you, I'm going to make it work for me.”
Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Height: 5-11
Weight: 190
40 time: 4.55
Strengths: Had four interceptions last year, including one returned for a touchdown … Can match opposing receiver’s moves with good fluidity … Projects as a very good zone defender.
Weaknesses: Doesn’t have top end speed to deal with deep receiving threats … Will occasionally miss tackles.
Projected draft status: Rounds 1-2.
Quote: NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah on Murphy’s overall ability: “He has excellent instincts and ball skills. Overall, Murphy lacks ideal size/speed, but he's ultra-instinctive and will be very attractive to teams that play a lot of zone coverage.”
Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 192
40 time: 4.51
Strengths: Very good man-to-man coverage ability … Excellent leadership skills that were frequently noted by his coaches … Physical presence with good tackling ability.
Weaknesses: Played only one year at Temple after transferring from Presbyterian College … Will need time to adjust to NFL level.
Projected draft status: Rounds 1-2.
Quote: Ya-Sin on his football journey: “I came into high school as a wrestler. I wrestled throughout high school. I started playing football in the 11the grade. So, I was a little under recruited. So, I transferred to Temple and I was immediately eligible. I just came in, worked every day. I attacked everything that we were doing. Weight room, conditioning, mat drills or whatever we were doing, I attacked. I went hard and earned the respect of my teammates and my coaches.”
Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
Height: 5-11
Weight: 193
40 time: 4.52
Strengths: Comes off an excellent year in which he won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back … Had a team-high 10 pass breakups … Very sure tackler.
Weaknesses: Doesn’t have overwhelming speed … Will need to reduce use of hands to avoid interference penalties.
Projected draft status: Rounds 1-2.
Quote: Baker on missing Georgia's bowl game to prepare for the draft: "“It was hard. I wanted to be out there with them. They wanted me out there with them, but they understood I had bigger things. Just knowing that I wanted to be out there with them, it was hurting me.”
