16w podcast: What to expect for Giants, Jets in NFL Draft

The Giants and Jets both will have a top-six pick in April's NFL Draft after finishing the season 3-13 and 5-11, respectivley.

Both teams need a quarterback -- whether immediately or in the not-too-distant future -- with Eli Manning's return to the Giants in question and Josh McCown possibly retiring.

On this week's 16W podcast Newsday's Jets beat writer Calvin Watkins and Giants beat writer Tom Rock are joined by NFL Draft analyst Nick Klopsis as they discuss who both teams could target in the draft as well as the outlook for the rest of the draft.

