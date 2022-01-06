10 NFL Draft first-round prospects for the Jets and Giants

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, but it’s shaping up to be a very New York affair.

With one week left in the regular season, the Jets and Giants each are projected to have two top-10 picks. The 4-12 Jets are projected to pick fourth, and thanks to the Jamal Adams trade in July 2020, they also have 6-10 Seattle’s first-rounder, which is currently projected to be seventh overall. The 4-12 Giants are projected to draft fifth, and they own 6-10 Chicago’s first-rounder (currently projected to be eighth) as a result of the Bears’ trade up for Justin Fields last April.

The two teams also have some common offseason needs, particularly along the offensive line and in the defensive front seven. Here are 10 top prospects who figure to be available early in the draft for Jets and Giants fans to keep an eye on this offseason:

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Williams stepped into a starting role in 2021 and immediately became one of Alabama’s biggest playmakers, catching 75 passes for 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns. He may be the fastest receiver in this class, with the speed to take the top off a defense and the acceleration to blow by defenders at the snap and with the ball in his hands.

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Neal is listed on Alabama’s web site at 6-6, 360 pounds. You’d expect someone of that stature to be extremely powerful, especially in the run game, and Neal does not disappoint there. The surprise comes when you watch him at left tackle and see someone who moves like he’s 100 pounds lighter: his footwork and technique are very sound. He also has experience at left guard and right tackle.

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Pure centers typically don’t go top-10 unless they’re special, and Linderbaum may be one of the best centers to come out in recent memory. He has the power to impact the run game and the footwork to be an asset in pass protection. He also shows excellent awareness and intelligence when making pre-snap calls.

Ikem Ekwonu, OT/OG, North Carolina State

If you’re looking for a blocker who relishes sending defenders flying backward, Ekwonu may be your guy. He’s a tough, physical mauler with excellent power at the point of attack. He was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Wolfpack, but he does have some experience inside at guard.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Cross made big strides in pass protection as a junior. He allowed just two sacks and 16 pressures on 719 pass-blocking snaps in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus. Add that to his excellent size and power, and Cross becomes one of the most well-rounded tackles in this draft class.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge rusher, Oregon

Thibodeaux might not make it past the second overall pick — right now he’s widely projected to go behind fellow pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson. On the chance he does slide a few picks, he could be the dynamic kind of sack artist that neither New York team has had in a while. Thibodeaux is very athletic with great explosiveness off the snap, and he uses a variety of moves to get into the backfield.

George Karlaftis, Edge rusher, Purdue

Karlaftis didn’t light up the stat sheet at Purdue — he had just 4 1/2 sacks in 2021 and 7 1/2 in 2019 — but he faced lots of double-teams because of his sheer athleticism and ability to wreck a game. He may not be as speedy or bendy as fellow top-tier pass-rushers Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux, but he wins instead with his great mix of strength and technique.

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Dean is the latest Georgia linebacker to warrant early draft consideration. He’s very instinctive and can diagnose plays quickly, and once he does read the action ahead of him, he’s athletic enough to make coverage plays from sideline to sideline or to immediately get downhill to stop the run.

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Stingley, the grandson of former Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley, led LSU with six interceptions in his freshman season in 2019. He’s since been slowed by injuries and coaching changes, but the physical traits — top-tier athleticism, technique and ball skills — remain.

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

In every draft, there’s a Derwin James-type of defender who seemingly can do it all — play deep safety, take on running backs in the box and line up against shifty receivers or big tight ends in the slot. Hamilton is this year’s edition, making him a valuable chess piece for a defensive coordinator creative enough to gameplan to his strengths.