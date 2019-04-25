TODAY'S PAPER
NFL Draft Round 1 live results

Follow along for every pick of the first round 2019 NFL Draft as it happens.

Work continues on the NFL Draft stage Tuesday,

Work continues on the NFL Draft stage Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The NFL Draft is scheduled to be held Thursday through Saturday. Photo Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Arizona Cardinals nearly are on the clock as the 2019 NFL Draft draws closer. The first round of this year's draft, held in Nashville, will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday and will be broadcast on ABC (Ch. 7), ESPN and NFL Network.

1. Arizona Cardinals:

2. San Francisco 49ers:

3. New York Jets:

4. Oakland Raiders:

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

6. New York Giants:

7. Jacksonville Jaguars:

8. Detroit Lions:

9. Buffalo Bills:

10. Denver Broncos:

11. Cincinnati Bengals:

12. Green Bay Packers:

13. Miami Dolphins:

14. Atlanta Falcons:

15. Washington Redskins:

16. Carolina Panthers:

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland):

18. Minnesota Vikings:

19. Tennessee Titans:

20. Pittsburgh Steelers:

21. Seattle Seahawks:

22. Baltimore Ravens:

23. Houston Texans:

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago):

25. Philadelphia Eagles:

26. Indianapolis Colts:

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas):

28. Los Angeles Chargers:

29. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City):

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans):

31. Los Angeles Rams:

32. New England Patriots:

