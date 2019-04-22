TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
57° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

Will the Giants take a quarterback in the NFL Draft? Mike Francesa says no

The WFAN host expects the Jets to take an edge rusher with the No. 3 pick.

WFAN radio host Mike Francesa talks to New

WFAN radio host Mike Francesa talks to New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard as he does his radio show on location at Giants training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Friday, July 28, 2017. Photo Credit: Brad Penner

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
Print

There's been much speculation about whether the Giants will take a quarterback with one of their first round picks in the NFL Draft. WFAN radio host Mike Francesa doesn't think they will.

"My sneaky suspicion is they don't draft a quarterback and then maybe they use next year's one or a supplemental pick that they have or a couple of extra picks or some kind of trade to get a quarterback who's useful but not the guy who's the future," Francesa said in a segment with DraftKings Live on Friday.

The Giants have the No. 6 and No. 17 overall picks in the draft, which begins with the first round Thursday.

"I thought from the beginning that the way to handle this was if you were going to commit to Eli then don't draft a quarterback high this year," Francesa. "Go put the best pieces you can on the field around him and try to win."

The Jets have the No. 3 overall pick in the draft and have picked in the top six in all but one draft since 2015. Francesa said if either Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa or Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen are available, the Jets will take one of them.

"The Jets don't expect to be back up here again picking this high in the years to come," Francesa said. "I think they expect to win eight or nine games this year and build off that with Sam [Darnold]. So to me, yes, they need offensive linemen, but I think the pass rusher is something they have a dire need for."

As far as under-the-radar players, Francesa said Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who's No. 5 on Newsday's NFL Draft Big Board, could be "better than advertised."

"There's always a couple that intrigue you," Francesa said. "In this draft, I hear big things about Ed Oliver and then I hear things about him that maybe he's not a great guy, or he's a selfish kid, or this or that. Then I hear wonderous things about him."

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets Legend Ed Kranepool signs photos during the Kranepool says match found for kidney transplant
Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver Jr. participates in How Ed Oliver may factor into Jets' draft plans
Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen (41) rushes against South Josh Allen could be perfect fit for Jets
Austin Romine reacts after hitting a walk-off single Yanks blow big lead but beat Royals in 10th inning
A general view during the national anthem of Isles expect Barclays to rock like old barn
Nets general manager Sean Marks speaks with the Nets' Marks suspended for entering refs' locker room