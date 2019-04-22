There's been much speculation about whether the Giants will take a quarterback with one of their first round picks in the NFL Draft. WFAN radio host Mike Francesa doesn't think they will.

"My sneaky suspicion is they don't draft a quarterback and then maybe they use next year's one or a supplemental pick that they have or a couple of extra picks or some kind of trade to get a quarterback who's useful but not the guy who's the future," Francesa said in a segment with DraftKings Live on Friday.

The Giants have the No. 6 and No. 17 overall picks in the draft, which begins with the first round Thursday.

"I thought from the beginning that the way to handle this was if you were going to commit to Eli then don't draft a quarterback high this year," Francesa. "Go put the best pieces you can on the field around him and try to win."

The Jets have the No. 3 overall pick in the draft and have picked in the top six in all but one draft since 2015. Francesa said if either Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa or Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen are available, the Jets will take one of them.

"The Jets don't expect to be back up here again picking this high in the years to come," Francesa said. "I think they expect to win eight or nine games this year and build off that with Sam [Darnold]. So to me, yes, they need offensive linemen, but I think the pass rusher is something they have a dire need for."

As far as under-the-radar players, Francesa said Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who's No. 5 on Newsday's NFL Draft Big Board, could be "better than advertised."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"There's always a couple that intrigue you," Francesa said. "In this draft, I hear big things about Ed Oliver and then I hear things about him that maybe he's not a great guy, or he's a selfish kid, or this or that. Then I hear wonderous things about him."