ARLINGTON, Texas — A day after a quarterback-driven first round potentially changed the landscape on offense for five teams, it was a decidedly more muted affair at the NFL Draft, as teams spent a good portion of the second round acquiring players to block for their respective passers.

With Baker Mayfield (Browns), Sam Darnold (Jets), Josh Allen (Bills), Josh Rosen (Cardinals) and Lamar Jackson (Ravens) all taken on Thursday night, the guys in the trenches and a few prominent running backs took center stage in Round 2 Friday night.

Seven of the first 11 players selected at the top of the second round were either offensive linemen or running backs, with guards Austin Corbett of Nevada going to the Browns at 33 and Will Hernandez of Texas-El Paso heading to the Giants at 34.

The Browns, who made a splash on Thursday by taking Mayfield first overall and then going with Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward at No. 4, took Georgia tailback Nick Chubb at 35. There’d been speculation that the Browns were seriously considering Saquon Barkley with the top pick or, if he was available, at fourth overall. But with Barkley going to the Giants at No. 2, Chubb was a solid fall-back choice. Sharing time in the Bulldogs’ backfield with Sony Michel, who went to the Patriots in the first round, Chubb had 1,345 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

The Colts continued rebuilding their offensive line by taking Auburn guard Braden Smith a day after they tabbed coveted Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson at No. 6. The Colts acquired the 37th overall spot from the Jets, who traded up from No. 6 to No. 3. The Colts used their own 36th pick to take South Carolina State outside linebacker Darius Leonard.

The Bucs continued the run on runners by taking USC tailback Ronald Jones II at No. 38. Jones had a spectacular 2017 season with 1,550 yards and 19 touchdowns. Tampa Bay’s move comes after the team released 2012 first-round running back Doug Martin.

LSU running back Derrius Guice, who had expected to go in the first round, fell to 59th overall to the Redskins amid questions about his maturity.

Defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia, which released tight ends Trey Burton and Brent Celek after their title run, traded up to 49th overall to take South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert. Why move up? Because the Cowboys were drafting in the next spot, and there was a good chance they were targeting Goedert as a potential replacement for veteran tight end Jason Witten.

With Goedert the last of the big-time tight end prospects off the board, the Cowboys went with Texas guard Connor Williams instead.

Boston College edge rusher Harold Landry, who was a potential first-round pick, slipped to the 41st pick, where the Titans took him after trading up with the Raiders.

The night was not without some quarterback intrigue. The Steelers, preparing for the day when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retires, traded up in the third round to the 76th pick to select Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph. He had one of the most productive seasons of any quarterback in the country last year, throwing for 4,904 yards, 37 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.

The Ravens got what could turn out to be a steal in the third round (86th overall) when they selected Oklahoma tackle Orlando Brown Jr. General manager Ozzie Newsome, in his final season before retiring, got a prospect who was considered a first-round talent until he put in a disappointing performance at the Combine. Brown is the son of former Ravens and Browns tackle Orlando “Zeus” Brown, who was signed as an undrafted free agent in 1993 when Newsome was a personnel executive in Cleveland.